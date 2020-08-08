After dipping recently, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the region reported Saturday grew.
There were 41 new cases in the nine-county area, up from the 30 new cases reported Friday.
Blue Earth County had 18 new cases, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Waseca County's cases jumped by 10.
Le Sueur and Nicollet counties added four new cases each, while Faribault County had two new cases.
Brown, Martin and Watonwan counties added one case each. There were no new cases in Sibley County.
No additional deaths were reported in the region.
Minnesota health officials reported a daily record for new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the 924 additional confirmed cases pushing the statewide total past 60,000.
That’s as the state saw eight more deaths from COVID-19, and the number of Minnesotans hospitalized with the disease remained at or above 300 for the ninth straight day.
The spike in cases in Saturday’s report from the Minnesota Department of Health was spread across all regions of the state. It accompanied a lesser increase in completed tests; the percentage of positive tests for the day climbed back about 5 percent.
The deaths reported Saturday included four residents of long-term care facilities, and three people who lived in group homes.
Hospitalizations rose to 309 in Saturday’s report, up from 300 on Friday. About half of those patients were being treated in ICUs.
State health officials in recent days have warned that Minnesotans are backsliding in their efforts to stem COVID-19 as the disease ripples through communities, fed by people returning to public spaces.
That’s a constant worry now among the state’s public health experts, who’ve been stressing all week that hard-won gains over the disease are in danger. And they’ve made it clear that the massive motorcycle rally underway now in Sturgis, S.D., could make things worse.
“Nobody likes to tell people they shouldn't go out and have fun and live their lives. But the hard truth is we are in a historic pandemic,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday of the Black Hills rally.
“We have big problems in Minnesota, and in the United States, with community transmission — and the idea of bringing together tens and hundreds of thousands of people from all around the country in close contact for days at a time does raise significant concerns.”
Malcolm and other experts have urged Minnesotans going to Sturgis to self-isolate for 14 days after they get back home.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
• 60,101 cases confirmed (924 new) via 1,138,595 tests
• 1,648 deaths (8 new)
• 5,506 cases requiring hospitalization
• 309 people remain hospitalized; 154 in intensive care
• 52,768 patients no longer requiring isolation
Two closely watched metrics — people currently hospitalized and those needing intensive care — have generally flattened after climbing in recent weeks, although Saturday marked the ninth straight day with 300 or more people still hospitalized, the first time that’s happened since late June.
While current hospitalizations remain far lower than their late-May peak, they’ve shown an upward swing the past few weeks even as the daily growth in new cases flattened.
