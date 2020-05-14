MANKATO — A towering new playground will be the centerpiece of nearly $440,000 in improvements now underway at Mankato’s Highland Park.
The long-planned project includes outdoor exercise equipment, renovated restrooms and more accessibility for people with disabilities. And drainage tiling will be installed in an effort to eliminate the large soggy areas that appear following heavy rains at the park, which sits atop the Warren Street hill just northeast of Minnesota State University.
The $75,000 in work to upgrade the restroom and park shelter is already underway, and a contractor dismantled and hauled away the old playground equipment last week.
“Since the playgrounds are closed, it’s a good time to be starting that,” said Mankato Parks Supt. Ashley Steevens.
Removal of the old playground and preparing the site for new equipment will cost $25,000, the drainage work will add another $10,000, and the sand volleyball court will get $10,000 in improvements. The 22 fitness stations costing $65,000 will be added along the trail on Highland’s ravine side. And a new $45,000 sidewalk will run 160 feet from the playground to the restrooms.
“We’re hoping to wrap everything up by the end of June, early July,” Steevens said.
By then, she is also hoping pandemic-related park restrictions — including closures of playgrounds and exercise equipment — will be lifted.
“That would be ideal,” she said. “However, it’s really going to depend on the next steps the state takes and the direction we receive from the governor.”
The city has been planning the project for several years. While the project is similar to other neighborhood park improvements being systematically implemented across the city, Highland’s is a bit more complex for a couple of reasons.
Solving the ponding issue was originally going to involve bringing in fill to raise the low spots. But that could have harmed the large trees that are a favorite feature of the park for neighborhood residents, according to public meetings and surveys.
“There are some wonderful mature oaks,” Steevens said.
Another priority was making the park more accessible for people with disabilities, and the upgrades include a specialized wood-fiber base for the playground and the fitness stations that meet wheelchair standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Highland’s current playground is larger than typical, too, and the city wanted to replace it with equipment as least as sizable. That — and the fitness course — became feasible when the park received $150,000 from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation Grant Program.
Designed for kids ages 2 to 12, the playground will cover 6,000 square feet, much of it ADA accessible. With two large towers as the most prominent feature, neighborhood youngsters are likely to be salivating over the playground — hopefully not literally — as they watch the 81 components being erected in coming weeks.
Time will tell whether they will be allowed to immediately test it out once the last bolt is in place.
“We are crossing our fingers,” Steevens said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.