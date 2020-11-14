MANKATO — With the COVID-19 pandemic hammering the United States even harder than anticipated last spring, Mankato's civic center has been mostly quiet, dark and hemorrhaging red ink.
Concerts, conventions and trade shows were canceled, and weddings, private parties and other events have either been postponed or downsized to much smaller venues.
But the financial hit to the Mayo Health System Event Center hasn't been quite as bad as forecast due to slightly-better-than-expected sales tax revenue and some deep cost-cutting.
"I guess there's no really easy way to sugarcoat this at all," Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer told the City Council last week. "We've received 35% of our revenue at this point."
Those nine-month figures show major financial hits in virtually every area the civic center relies on for revenue. Through the end of September, the half-percent food and beverage tax, which is charged for prepared meals and drinks at bars and restaurants, had generated less than half of what was anticipated prior to the pandemic with only three months of revenue to be collected. Income from suite rentals and sponsorships in the arena was barely a third of what had been budgeted, and concessions revenue was off even more. Ticket and show revenue was roughly a quarter.
"From March to August, there have been a limited amount of events," Skophammer said. "There have been a couple of weddings, some small meetings and some virtual conferences."
The civic center budget for 2020, set last December just before word of a potential new virus arising in China, had $6.27 million in anticipated revenue and $6.27 million in planned spending. Through three quarters of the year, revenue was $2.2 million, helped in part by events that occurred in January and February, and spending was just under $2.7 million. The goal at this point is a year-end deficit of $550,000.
The flow of red ink would have been a deluge without major spending cuts.
"I give a lot of credit to civic center staff on what they've been able to do on the expense side," Skophammer said, citing furloughs, the elimination of two full-time positions, cuts in temporary workers, reduced garbage pickup, disconnected phone lines, and more. "They really did a comprehensive review of everything they could potentially reduce."
The deficit, which eventually will have to be repaid to other municipal funds, will impact the civic center and the city into the future, City Manager Pat Hentges said.
"It's going to be a pretty substantial deficit of $500,000 that will have to be made up in future years," Hentges said. "... It's unfortunate. We came off our best year, and we were going into what would probably have been our best year. And now we're going into our worst year."
At this point, Mayo Clinic Health System officials have not asked to renegotiate their payments for naming rights on the facility. In a deal finalized in December, Mayo agreed to pay $120,000 a year for five years to have its name on the complex and to partner with the city on other health-related promotional efforts.
"They've been a great partner and we've been collaborating on a lot of things," Hentges said.
Minnesota State University hasn't yet requested a reduction in rent for its hockey teams, which are based out of the arena and use it for meetings, training, coaches offices, practices and — potentially — games starting in two weeks. The plan was to limit crowds to 250, but even that is in doubt with new restrictions being implemented as the pandemic surges.
"We need to know where these events are headed," Hentges said when asked if MSU would get a discount on its lease payments.
Tiny crowds mean fewer staff and other expenses for the city, savings which could possibly be shared with MSU, according to Hentges: "I'm sure we're going to have discussions."
With hopes of an effective vaccine being available for the general public by spring or early summer, city officials can begin dreaming about a return to packed concerts, hockey games, dart tournaments, trade shows, beer expos, conventions and other events that once kept the arena, grand hall and convention center bustling. While there have been layoffs, key staff remain — including co-director Eric Jones, who has indicated that promoters of those events are as eager as attendees to ramp up the schedule when it's safe to do so.
"Eric Jones has told me there's quite a bit of interest in booking concerts and Vetter Stone Amphitheater activities," Hentges said.
In one bit of good news, the city's half-percent general sales tax, which is used to pay off civic center construction bonds, has rebounded. The tax, which is imposed on most purchases other than groceries and clothing, is down just 3% so far in 2020.
