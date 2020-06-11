NORTH MANKATO — South Central College has received a $500,000 federal grant to implement a new certificate program to educate students in the increasingly high-tech nature of farming.
The Agriculture and Food Research Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture was one of 12 totaling $4.8 million provided to community colleges from Hawaii to Rhode Island.
The money provided to SCC's North Mankato and Faribault campuses will boost the new program in Advanced Ag Technology, which will begin enrolling students this fall and is scheduled to be fully in place by the semester starting in January.
“South Central College created the AAT certificate to respond to the increasing technological needs of the agribusiness industry,” said SCC President Annette Parker in a statement announcing the three-year grant. “This new program will allow SCC to prepare students for rewarding careers in this high-tech field.”
The college plans to deliver the entire certificate program to 75 students by the end of the three-year period and is also looking to offer one of the program's courses to 225 high school students through concurrent enrollment.
The new certificate program will combine agribusiness curriculum with SCC’s successful mechatronics program, which began in 2009 with funding by the National Science Foundation. That program offers off-site training programs that combine education in mechanical systems, electronics, hydraulics, automation and robotics.
“Today’s advanced agricultural equipment utilizes increasingly sophisticated automation requiring more qualified technicians,” said Doug Laven, SCC mechatronics instructor and AAT project lead.
The USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture provided a summary of the value of the SCC program: "Today's agriculture routinely uses sophisticated technologies such as robots, temperature and moisture sensors, aerial images, and GPS technology. These advanced devices and precision agriculture and robotic systems allow businesses to be more profitable, efficient, safer, and more environmentally friendly. This technological evolution has resulted in the need for educational programs that can effectively integrate these two worlds by teaching students the skills needed to understand both the agriculture science behind the business and the advanced skills to run and maintain today's equipment."
