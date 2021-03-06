There were 59 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths reported Saturday in the local area.
The local numbers are up from 52 cases reported Friday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 12 additional deaths and 816 new confirmed cases statewide Saturday.
Minnesota confirmed its first COVID-19 case one year ago. The disease opened the floodgates on some of the hardest months in state history, upending nearly every part of daily life across the state.
But after more than 6,500 deaths and nearly 500,000 confirmed cases, Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota may be positioned to “break the back” of the pandemic in the next four weeks. Vaccinations and vigilance are key, he told reporters Friday.
The call for vigilance was heightened Friday night, as state and local health officials reported a “rapidly growing” outbreak of the so-called U.K. COVID-19 variant in Carver County, tied to youth sports.
Despite the concern about the Carver County cases, March continues to offer signs the worst is over. Saturday’s update from state health officials showed the pace of COVID vaccinations continues to increase in Minnesota. Averaged over the past week, the state is administering more than 41,000 vaccine doses a day — the highest that number has been since vaccinations started in December.
The Health Department on Saturday reported 543,696 people — about 9.8 percent of the state’s population — are completely vaccinated now. More than 1 million Minnesotans — about 18.3 percent — had received at least one dose.
State public health leaders have said for weeks that they’d be ready to ramp up when they got more supply. With the federal government now promising enough vaccine to inoculate every adult American by the end of May — two months earlier than expected — the table seems set.
The state is expected to receive 127,169 doses next week.
All area counties reported new cases on Saturday:
• Blue Earth County — 14
• Brown County — 10
• Nicollet County — 9
• Le Sueur County — 7
• Sibley County — 7
• Faribault County — 4
• Waseca County — 3
• Watonwan County — 3
• Martin County — 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.