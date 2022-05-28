Way back when 5Cs Preschool was founded 50 years ago, it was a visionary concept to propose educating young children outside the home.
The then-pastor and a member of Crossview Covenant Church, where the preschool is based, teamed up to offer early childhood readiness as an extension of what children were learning at home. Rev. Vernon Anderson and Marjorie Oelerich are credited with starting 5Cs.
“5Cs is truly a ministry to children and families in our community,” said Connie Robinson, 5Cs Preschool director. “Over these 50 years, God has truly blessed us each year in so many ways. For some families having their child attend 5Cs becomes a first touch point to Crossview Covenant and some families then choose to become a part of our church, too.”
Molly and Nathan Host, of North Mankato, are one such example of a family who has started with children going to the preschool and then started attending church. They have daughters Evelyn, 5, and Aubrey, 2, who both attend 5Cs Preschool.
“We love Crossview Covenant,” Molly Host said. “We get to see so many of the same faces at preschool as we do at services on Sunday morning. We attend church more regularly now. Our girls feel very comfortable heading into preschool and into Sunday school.”
Janene Kalina sent her three daughters — ages 17, 19 and 23 — to school there and now teaches the 4- and 5-year-olds at 5Cs. She’s just finishing her 12th year of teaching.
She said 5Cs was “the place to take your kids,” when her daughters, Megan, Abby and Elizabeth, were young, and it’s still regarded that way by people in the community.
Kalina said the caring atmosphere is what makes 5Cs stand apart from the rest.
“You can tell that the kids are loved,” she said. “To me, even as a teacher, the most important thing I can do for my students is to make them feel loved, safe and secure. I always say if they want to come back and are feeling content, then the learning will happen. My motto is ‘love and laughter, and throw in a little bit of Jesus.’ That Christian part is important.
“I never feel like it’s a job. If I’m having a bad day and I go to work, I leave there with my spirit lifted. It’s never a job. It’s completely a passion,” she said.
5Cs has served more than 6,200 children since it began in 1971-72, Robinson said. They serve kids ages 2 to 5 years old and offer a school-year program only.
“We aren’t a day care,” she said. Siblings like Evelyn and Aubrey often are students, and 5Cs boasts both a beautiful facility and amazing staff, Robinson said.
“We look at the whole child,” she said. “It’s not just academics. It’s social, physical, intellectual and the spiritual piece. We combine all of that together, which makes our center unique.”
They also focus on play, which is a huge part of learning. “What we started doing 50 years ago, we still do,” Robinson said. “We want to love on the kids and create an environment where they feel that love. They feel safe.
“We also give them those building blocks to thrive and build a strong foundation before kindergarten. It’s just a really fun place to be. We establish a family sense of importance where the whole family is valued. You’re not just bringing your child and dropping them off. We make those connections with families, too.”
Robinson loves hearing about how kids go home and play “teacher” with their families or recount a story they heard at school.
To celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary, a video was presented to the church congregation Sunday telling the history of 5Cs Preschool. Students and staff stood up to be honored. A reception followed.
Overall, 5Cs strives to be a place where “kids are kids,” Robinson said. “They still need love, a hug, to meet friends, and we feel we do that really well.”
“I would highlight how tremendous of an experience my girls have had,” Host said. “We’re thankful we found 5Cs. We’re thankful there’s such a great resource in our community.”
