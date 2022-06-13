MANKATO — One of the young softball players attending the Mankato City Council meeting Monday night saw a reaction she didn’t expect following the council vote to spend $6.4 million to create a top-notch girls softball complex at Thomas Park.
“Is Jon crying?” she asked incredulously of the longtime youth coach and Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association board member.
“Those were tears of joy,” Jon Thompson explained to her outside the meeting room.
A father of six daughters, Thompson started pushing for better facilities for Mankato-area girls when his oldest was a youth softball player. Amanda Thomson is 33 years old now.
By 2019, MAGFA and several other youth sports associations in Mankato were on the verge of seeing a range of facilities constructed using a half-percent local sales tax that the organizations had campaigned to pass in a local referendum in 2016. Then the COVID pandemic hit and the revenue from the sales tax tanked with the rest of the economy, prompting the city to put the sports and recreation facilities on hold.
“I didn’t think I’d get to see any of my kids play on these fields,” Thompson said.
With an economic rebound in 2021, the council tentatively agreed to move a few projects forward this year, including major upgrades to the civic center, the Tourtellotte Park swimming pool and other municipal construction eligible for sales-tax funding. Then bids came in, and the project at Thomas Park was $1.3 million more expensive than expected just for the base project — not counting several additional amenities that softball enthusiasts were hoping would be included if bids were favorable.
The council on May 10 rejected those initial bids, electing to try again. The strategy worked.
The second round of bidding attracted the interest of five contractors rather than two, and the low bid of $4.49 million by Ebert Construction was $900,000 less than on May 10. It was still above estimates made in February but close enough that the council approved the base project — a new “championship field” with artificial turf and a pinwheel of four smaller youth fields, plus trails, landscaping and improved drainage on the site.
The council also approved four alternates. One was a building located between the championship field and the existing East High School varsity softball field that will offer public restrooms, space for teams to gather and stash gear, and storage for field maintenance equipment ($972,000). The second was a restroom in the center of the pinwheel of fields ($305,000). The third was artificial turf for the East High field (632,000), although that work is contingent on Mankato Area Public Schools committing by June 23 to cover the cost. The fourth is recessed dugouts for the championship field ($162,000).
Another alternative — artificial turf on the infields of the pinwheel fields at a cost of $525,000 — was rejected because of budgetary constraints.
MAGFA President Pam Kind, who implored the council a month ago to not let the project die, said Thompson wasn’t alone in shedding tears when the vote was cast.
“It was most of the row,” Kind said. “... We couldn’t be more thankful.”
Among the people on hand was Thompson’s youngest, 14-year-old Riley. So he will see the last of his six daughters play at the new softball complex.
The construction schedule calls for the finishing touches at Thomas Park to be completed by July 14, 2023, although the fields are expected to be available for play by Memorial Day weekend. Kind and Thompson were looking forward to letting the girls know that the project had been approved — that they would have a slick complex of fields designed especially for them, just as the young baseball players have had at Community Athletic Fields since 2012.
Despite the long wait, the start of construction at Thomas Park — July 5th — might seem appropriate for MAGFA leaders, coaches, players and parents, considering that it will be immediately preceded by a day of fireworks, music and parades.
Thompson said the sometimes torturous, ultimately successful path of the Thomas Park project will be a bit more evidence of what he and others attempt to instill when coaching youth sports.
“If you work hard, good things do happen. I’ve been teaching my kids that for so many years now,” he said.
He concedes that he “was starting to wonder a little bit.” But in less than a year he’ll be watching the area teens and pre-teens as they see their new field for the first time.
“I’m going to cry again, I know,” Thompson said.
