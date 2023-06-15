MANKATO — At some point in August, there’s an excellent chance that a driver on Industrial Road is going to look at the construction project underway and decide that either the Mankato Area BMX club or the city of Mankato has gone off its rocker.
Next to the earthen bike-racing track, a contractor will be building a parking lot with eight inches of reinforced concrete — one tough enough to stand up to a stream of fully loaded semi trucks.
The $603,000 project received preliminary approval a week after the City Council toured the BMX track, learning about the local club’s twice-weekly use of the facility and the broader competitions hosted three or so times each year — sometimes attracting more than 400 riders.
Track operator Chad Purrier, a volunteer like everyone else involved with the off-road biking organization, was asked if there was anything he would seek from the city if given the chance.
“A paved parking lot is all I would want,” Purrier said, referencing the hours of mowing required for the large grass parking area.
Purrier and the BMX track will get their parking lot, but the city’s investment isn’t really about giving Purrier a break from the lawnmower.
The concrete pad that will be a BMX track parking lot in the evening and weekends in the warmer months will also be a landfill leachate receiving station during the day on Monday through Friday. And the lot will serve as a storage site for excess snow hauled from Mankato’s downtown or other municipal facilities during the winter months.
Leachate is essentially “dump juice” — the liquid captured by collection systems below landfills to keep it from contaminating groundwater. Area landfills currently transport leachate directly to Mankato’s sewage treatment plant, officially known as the Water Resource Recovery Facility, where contaminants are removed.
Public Works Director Jeff Johnson said the new receiving station will mean fewer semis rolling through the Germania Park residential area to reach the treatment plant on Pine Street. Instead, the trucks will be able to bring the leachate to the Industrial Road site on the north end of town where it will be placed into sewer pipes leading to the plant.
It’s a win-win-win scenario for the city, the BMX track and the Germania Park neighborhood, according to city officials.
The city owns the land under the BMX club’s rolling undulating racetrack as well as the grass parking lot. Volunteers constructed the facility a decade ago and maintain it, one of only 10 tracks like it across all of Minnesota.
Mankato’s only contribution beyond the use of the land is some landscaping on the perimeter of the property.
The upcoming project will include the addition of a sewer inlet with splash protection, a meter to measure the amount of leachate being disposed of, a drain valve and lighting.
The bulk of the cost involves the reinforced concrete atop a half-foot of gravel needed to stand up to the heavy trucks and piles of snow, but it will provide 60 convenient — and really strong — parking spots for BMX racers and fans.
If acceptable construction bids are received in mid-July, the work is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 and be completed by the end of September. Financing will come from city’s sewage fund.
