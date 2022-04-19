COURTLAND — It wasn’t hyperbole when Nicollet Mayor Fred Froehlich, the vice president of the Highway 14 Partnership, talked Tuesday about the marathon effort by community leaders to transform the crash-prone two-lane into an expressway.
“This day is decades in the making,” Froehlich said at the ground-breaking for the final four-lane expansion project on Highway 14.
Here’s a look at the timeline:
1960s
The Minnesota Department of Transportation doesn’t have precise dates for the first pieces of Highway 14 that expanded to four lanes.
Todd Kjolstad, MnDOT’s construction supervisor for the $83.5 million project underway between Nicollet and New Ulm, said the effort started in 1959 near Byron. Through the 1960s and into the ‘70s, 13 miles were upgraded from Rochester to Kasson. The cost was $5.5 million, which would approach $50 million in inflation-adjusted dollars.
1970s
Work moved to the Mankato end of the corridor in the late 1970s. A 7.6-mile Highway 14 bypass was created on the north side of Mankato-North Mankato, diverting traffic from old Highway 14. Completed in 1979, the project cost $25 million — roughly $100 million today.
Even after completion, eastbound drivers approaching Highway 22 had no choice but to take the exit and head south to Madison Avenue to continue to Eagle Lake and beyond. For 18 years, there was no bridge to carry the bypass over Highway 22.
1980s
No expansion projects occurred on the highway for the decade.
1990s
In 1997, the overpass of Highway 22 was constructed, along with a new four-lane alignment north of Eagle Lake to the junction with Highway 60 south of Madison Lake. The $18.5 million project provided eight miles of new roadway.
Frustrated with fewer than 10 miles of construction in 18 years, Mankato officials organized the Highway 14 Partnership. The lobbying group — made up of cities, counties and businesses — aimed to make the project a higher priority for elected leaders.
2000s
The turn of the century seemed to have sparked momentum for the highway’s expansion. In fall 2001, a nine-mile stretch of four-lane opened to traffic between Kasson and Dodge Center at a cost of $24.4 million.
A pair of projects on the south side of Owatonna from I-35 to Highway 218 totaled $45.2 million and were completed by September 2003. Two months later, a nearly 5-mile segment of four-lane opened from Highway 60 east of Eagle Lake to just west of Janesville. That project cost $19 million for construction and land acquisition.
In September 2006, another 9.8 miles of expressway, including a bypass of Janesville, brought the four-lane portion of the highway to west of Waseca. Construction costs were $34.4 million with another $4 million spent to acquire right-of-way.
By 2008, one of the biggest single expansion projects had begun — a Waseca bypass and a four-lane extension on a new alignment to south of Owatonna. Totaling 17.5 miles, the project was completed in November 2012 at a cost of $108 million for construction and another $27.3 million for land purchases and utility work.
2010s
A decade ago, just two remaining gaps remained in the four-lane between Rochester and New Ulm.
In 2012-13, a 2.7-mile section was completed on the west side of North Mankato, including an interchange at Nicollet County Road 41. Construction costs were $16.2 million with another $5.7 million in right-of-way and engineering expenses.
A similar-size project was completed in 2015 east of Owatonna — 2.6 miles at a cost of $12.1 million.
In 2015 and 2016, a $32 million construction project (plus $9 million in engineering and right-of-way) extended the expressway 6.5 miles to Nicollet, including a bypass south of town and an interchange addition.
All that was left to complete the four-lane from Rochester to New Ulm was 25 miles of newly constructed roadway — and about $300 million to pay for it.
2020s
A new state transportation funding program, Corridors of Commerce, and a loan program through the federal government were largely responsible for this being the decade when the expansion will reach the finish line.
The state dollars were critical in allowing the 12.5-mile segment in the Claremont area to be built, completing the four-lane to Rochester. The section, which cost $108 million to build and $156.1 million in total, opened to traffic in November.
Construction on the last segment — also 12.5 miles — began this month just west of Nicollet. When it opens in fall 2023, the total cost will be $139.4 million, including $83.4 million for construction. The work includes a Courtland bypass, an interchange at Courtland, an interchange on the southeast side of New Ulm and — of course — two more lanes of traffic.
