NORTH MANKATO — A Comfort Inn & Suites is under construction off of Commerce Drive in upper North Mankato.
The 68-room hotel is being built behind the Commerce Drive Dental Clinic, closer to Highway 14, with access from Commerce Drive.
The developers, North Mankato Hospitality, purchased the land from the dental clinic. One of the development partners is Stanley Westland of Albert Lea who has been involved in other hotel developments.
The hotel brings an amenity North Mankato leaders have long hoped for on the hilltop, near the popular Caswell Park.
Mike Fisher, community development director, said the city commissioned a market demand study a couple of years ago to determine the need for a hotel.
"They looked at all the events at Caswell, at the softball and soccer fields, along with the business traffic from the industries in that area and created a study that we could give to hotel developers that supported the need for a hotel."
The study supported construction of 70 hotel rooms.
Fisher said the project is slated for opening next spring.
He said the developers did not ask for any financial assistance from the city.
