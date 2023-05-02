MANKATO — Firefighters extinguished a smoking-related fire Tuesday morning but only after it caused an estimated $50,000 in damages to a Mankato home.
Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at 1304 N. Sixth St. at 9:07 a.m. The fire was on the structure's exterior and it was stopped before it made its way to the interior. There were no injuries.
"The cause of the fire has been determined as improperly discharged smoking materials," according to the Department of Public Safety.
The 1927 home had an assessed market value of $194,000, according to Blue Earth County tax records.
