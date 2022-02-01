MANKATO — A $7.2 million stabilization of the banks of the Minnesota River in Mankato has been delayed by regulatory permitting but is still set to be completed this year.
The project will substantially change the look of a large portion of the eastern/southern riverbank from just downstream of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, including along Riverfront Park. About two-thirds of a mile of rip-rap will be added and several acres of trees will be removed.
The original plan was to have the work underway by December 2021 to take advantage of traditionally lower river levels in the winter months. But permits were still pending from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Although the DNR expressed some concern last year that the scope of the project was unnecessarily disruptive of the natural riverbank, the major snag now involves material dumped beside the river a century ago, said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty. Most of the material is inert debris from the first quarter of the 20th century — most likely disposed of along the river with the intent of slowing erosion.
“Most of it appears to be 1900 to 1930s. We found some glass bottles with dates on them,” McCarty said. “ ... Their ‘good idea’ back in 1925 is now our ‘extra activity’ in 2022.”
A “response action plan” has been required by the MPCA detailing how the city will “screen and categorize and then properly dispose of the material as it’s discovered,” he said. “... We had to have kind of a good game plan. We had to do a lot of testing and lab testing before things could fall back into place.”
While the MPCA has been pushing for a plan for removing and properly disposing of the debris, which now sits 7 to 8 feet below ground, the DNR would prefer to see as little disruption of the banks as possible.
“Those two goals can be somewhat at odds with each other,” McCarty said.
The city has agreed to pay engineering consultant Short Ellliott Hendrickson Inc. nearly $80,000 in additional fees on top of the original contract of $136,000 to complete the permitting process with the various regulatory agencies.
The hope is to still put the project out for bids by late February with construction beginning by the second half of April.
McCarty said the massive amount of stone to be precisely laid along the bank, both above and below the waterline, can be done even with the normally higher river levels in the spring and summer, although a large snowmelt or flooding rains could prompt delays.
The scope of the project and the engineering strategy — replacing eroding dirt banks and trees with granite rip-rap — are largely unchanged, despite the DNR’s initial questions about whether a more ecologically sensitive approach could be used to address the city’s desire to fortify the bank to protect Riverfront Park and the nearby wastewater treatment plant.
“The project design is essentially the same,” McCarty said.
When completed, the new riverbank will be similar to what was created in Land of Memories Park two winters ago when tens of thousands of tons of rock were placed above and below the water’s surface to create a consistent, less steep and more armored bank and riverbed.
This year’s project, though, will be about twice as long and it will be much more visible. Construction will be just downstream of the Veterans Memorial Bridge and along Riverfront Park and portions of the Minnesota River Trail. About five acres of trees will be removed, including much of the vegetative screening of the sewage treatment plant, officially known as the Water Resources Recovery Facility.
Attempts will be made to make the riverbank more attractive once the rip-rap is in place.
“With our restoration plan, we’re hoping to get some trees and natural grasses put back so it’s as good or better than it is today in a few years,” he said.
The work, including the consultant fees, is being funded with a $7.2 million appropriation from the Minnesota Legislature. Construction is expected to take 90 to 120 days.
