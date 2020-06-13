Four of nine area counties had no new cases of COVID-19, the state reported Saturday. There were no additional deaths in the region.
Blue Earth County had two new confirmed cases for a total of 161. Watonwan County added two new cases for a total of 98.
Brown County had one new case for a total of 19; Faribault County added one case for a total of 26; Le Sueuer County had one more case for a total of 52.
Statewide there were 394 newly reported cases and nine newly reported deaths. Cumulatively there have been 30,172 reported cases in Minnesota.
