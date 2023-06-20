MANKATO — After a relatively uneventful summer for road work in Mankato this year, the pace of construction is going to pick up dramatically in 2024.
And in 2025, 2026 and 2027? Well, just hold on to your hard hats, it's going to be an orange-barrel-filled three-year drive.
Nearly $20 million in projects are slated for next summer, highlighted by the reconstruction of Riverfront Drive but also including a new roundabout on Highway 22 on Mankato's north side and work on the Highway 14 bridge over the Minnesota River.
It's 2025 and 2026, though, when the biggest push starts — more than $65 million in work that will seriously impact traffic on the Veterans Memorial Bridge and shut down Highway 22 between Mankato and St. Peter.
And the culmination comes in 2027 when nearly $70 million is slated for a reconstruction of Highway 169 in Mankato-North Mankato that includes the addition of roundabouts at Webster Avenue and North River Drive.
"The upcoming Highway 22 and Highway 169 projects are large projects for District 7, but the combination of bridge, pavement, and safety needs all align," said Sam Parker, planning director for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Mankato-based District 7.
Those major projects also follow in-depth studies done in conjunction with the Mankato-North Mankato Planning Organization to examine design options and preferences.
"Corridor studies in partnership with MAPO have been completed on both these highways to inform a shared vision for the road between local governments and MnDOT," Parker said in a written statement.
Not every preference in the Highway 169 corridor study will be included in the two-year reconstruction planned for 2027 and 2028. Because of funding constraints, some of the work on the southern end of the corridor will have to wait. But the most transformative elements, such as the addition of a pair of roundabouts to replace signalized intersections at Lind Street and Webster Avenue, are included in the designs being drafted by MnDOT.
MAPO Executive Director Paul Vogel, who also serves as Mankato's community development director, said it's a noticeably large slate of projects in the latest four-year Transportation Improvement Program released by MAPO, which is accepting public comment and will host public open house Wednesday afternoon at the Intergovernmental Center.
"A lot of reinvestment in the existing system and also some enhancements," Vogel said, noting that the $156 million encompasses only projects receiving at least some financing from Washington, D.C., and doesn't include additional city, county and MnDOT roadwork financed exclusively with local and state dollars. "These all have partial funding from the federal government, so that doesn't reflect the local projects that aren't relying on federal funding."
The Free Press has previously reported on plans to construct many of the projects scheduled for the upcoming three years, but the release of the Transportation Improvement Program was the first news that MnDOT has rounded up the funds for the massive Highway 169 reconstruction and redesign.
"The positive news is it's now programmed for a specific year," Vogel said.
MnDOT is also confirming it is planning to add the roundabouts suggested by the corridor study. MnDOT officials cautioned early in 2022 that budgetary considerations would likely force some of the proposals from the study to be dropped.
District 7 Public Engagement Coordinator Anne Wolff laid out the Highway 169 elements currently being planned for the $69.5 million project.
West Lind Street — the one providing access to McDonald's, Hardees, Kwik Trip and other nearby businesses — will be closed with access provided by a new roundabout intersection to be constructed about 800 feet to the south in the vicinity of North River Lane.
A roundabout also will be constructed at Webster Avenue, meaning both signalized intersections on the highway will be eliminated.
The corridor study suggested adding a partial signal at ramps connecting eastbound Highway 14 to Highway 169. The proposed signal would not have stopped northbound traffic on Highway 169, but it would have periodically stopped southbound traffic to allow left-turning traffic from the Highway 14 exit ramp to more safely move to northbound Highway 169.
That idea is still being analyzed by MnDOT, according to Wolff.
And pedestrian bridges to make it easier for walkers and bikers to cross Highway 169 near Lind Street and in the LeHillier area, which were proposed in the corridor study, are unlikely for financial reasons.
"Grade-separated pedestrian crossings of Highway 169 are currently not a part of this project and will only be added if additional funding is secured for them," Wolff said.
Even with elements being dropped and with contributions from local governments and a variety of federal programs and congressional infrastructure legislation, District 7's ambitious plans for the Mankato area exceed its available funding when other needs are included across the district, which stretches to the Iowa and South Dakota lines.
"In all, District 7 is initiating about $138 million in projects over the next four fiscal years in the Mankato area, but funding these projects over the next six fiscal years in order to ensure that investments can continue to be made across the entire 13-county south-central district," Parker said.
Following is the MAPO four-year construction plan, which is financed with a combination of federal, state and local funding:
2024 — $19.77 million
The reconstruction of Riverfront Drive will stretch from Main Street to Lafayette Street and transform the roadway through the Old Town business district. ($7.84 million)
In a project that will continue into 2025, the historic Kern Bridge will be reconstructed as a pedestrian route connecting Sibley and Land of Memories parks and tie together the regional trail system. ($5.24 million, including a new trail segment in Land of Memories Park).
A roundabout will be constructed at the crash-prone intersection of Highway 22 and Augusta Drive on Mankato's northeast side ($3.41 million).
An overlay of the bridge deck is planned for the Highway 14 span over the Minnesota River ($2.2 million).
Sidewalks and trails will be added in North Mankato to provide safer pedestrian access to Hoover Elementary School ($451,000).
Fiber optic cable and other components of a MnDOT traffic-management system will be installed along Highway 14 between Eagle Lake and North Mankato ($625,000).
2025 — $39.89 million
Highway 22 from the north side of Mankato to the south side of St. Peter will receive new pavement, passing lanes, safety upgrades and intersection improvements, including a roundabout at Le Sueur County Road 21 near Kasota. The two-year project will continue in the 2026 construction season.
2026 — $25.95 million
The aging deck of the Veterans Memorial Bridge will be replaced, modern signal lights will be added at the Belgrade intersection and pedestrian improvements will bring the bridge up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The project includes the primary bridge over the Minnesota River and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks as well as the smaller bridge over Highway 169 ($23.24 million).
Belgrade Avenue will receive a makeover from Range Street to Nicollet, including pedestrian improvements ($1.8 million).
Eagle Lake will see new sidewalks and trails along County Road 27 (Agency Street) and 211th Street on the city's southeast side ($918,000).
2027 — $70.34 million
Highway 169 will receive pavement improvements from Riverfront Drive to the northern edge of Mankato near Happy Chef and the Kiwanis Recreation Area, along with a redesign and intersection upgrades from Webster Avenue to just south of Highway 14 ($69.5 million).
The Minnesota River Trail along the eastern and southern banks of the river will be reconstructed, including safety improvements ($844,000).
