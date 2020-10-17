There were 73 new COVID-19 cases in the local nine-county area but no additional deaths, the state reported Saturday.
All counties saw some increase in cases:
• — Blue Earth 15
• — Brown 5
• — Faribault 7
• — Le Sueur 8
• — Martin 12
• — Nicollet 12
• — Sibley 2
• — Waseca 11
• — Watonwan 1
Minnesota reported 1,704 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday — down from Friday’s record high, but still the second-largest single-day case increase so far during the pandemic.
Testing also decreased, more so than the case count — meaning the positivity rate for tests in Minnesota increased slightly. The seven-day average positive test rate is at 5.6 percent, just above the 5 percent figure that’s a key threshold in policy decisions by state leaders.
Meanwhile the state reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday — four in private residences, one in a long-term care facility. That snapped a streak of three straight days with double-digit death tolls, though the weekly average number of deaths each day remains in double digits.
Central Minnesota is seeing the greatest per-capita increase in new cases, though they’re rising in all parts of the state.
With COVID-19 case counts skyrocketing and deaths climbing, state public health leaders struck a decidedly somber tone Friday, pleading with Minnesotans to shoulder more personal responsibility to stem the spread of the disease.
Clearly frustrated by repeating the same advice for months, officials again implored people to wear masks in indoor public spaces, social distance and take other measures to stem the spread even when gathering with family and friends.
There is a “steady, inexorable spread in communities across the state” from people who have the virus but don’t have symptoms, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters. “It’s just critical that people take this seriously … these are preventable illnesses.”
