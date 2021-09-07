MANKATO — Multiple additional COVID-19 cases were reported in every area county late last week.
Numbers released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health reflected cases Thursday into Friday. Case data from the long holiday weekend will be released Wednesday.
Statewide nearly 2,100 newly confirmed and probable cases were reported Tuesday. Counts of additional local cases are:
• Blue Earth County: 20
• Waseca County: 13
• Nicollet County: 12
• Brown County: 11
• Le Sueur County: 8
• Faribault County: 6
• Martin County: 6
• Sibley County: 5
• Watonwan County: 2
There were 12 deaths reported statewide Tuesday that occurred in late August into last week. Ages ranged from someone in their early 40s to someone in their early 90s. There were no deaths in south-central Minnesota.
