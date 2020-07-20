MANKATO — As he stands alone on the Veterans Memorial Bridge most evenings, Gene Biewen doesn't consider himself a protester.
“I don't see myself as a protester anymore. I see myself as an advocate for change,” he said.
The 86-year-old was among the hundreds of people who were a part of peaceful protests and marches in Mankato in the days following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis custody. The retired Mankato English teacher and former co-owner of Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse spoke at a rally outside of the Mankato Public Safety Center.
Biewen still stands on the bridge between Mankato and North Mankato every night he is in town. He's the last man continuing the protests held at that time in June.
He's quick to say Jasmine D'Avilar and others who helped organize those large-scale protests are the ones who deserve the credit. And he does not question their commitment to social justice now that the large gatherings ended.
“The fact that I've hung on the longest might just be a product of being old and retired and having time on my hands,” he said.
Biewen said he's not on social media where many of the people he met this spring are continuing to champion change. The bridge visits are the way he has decided he can continue to advocate for racial justice.
He's buoyed by advancements he's read about in recent weeks, such as NASCAR banning the Confederate flag and the Washington football team's name change.
But he doesn't want the momentum to be lost.
“It's time we make more systemic progress. That's why I'm still doing it.”
At the top of his list of desired changes is reforms to police use of force protocols and more training to support people in mental health training.
“I don't believe there simply are a few bad apples.”
Biewen, who is white, said he has felt compelled to go to bat for racial equality since watching Jackie Robinson break the baseball color line as a child.
He's been a part of many demonstrations over the years, including in 2012 participating in an annual march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, commemorating the Bloody Sunday Black voting protest in 1965.
“He really has been an advocate throughout his life,” said grandson Willis Stout.
Social justice has long been a frequent conversation topic around the dinner table and an inspiration for his own advocacy, Stout said. He joined his grandfather at some of the protests in early June before deciding to transition to become a documentarian of the local movement.
Stout and a partner host the Triple Falls Facebook page, which posts videos of protests and interviews with organizers.
Holding a sign that says “Black Lives Matter” on one side and “love thy neighbor” on the other, Biewen said he's witnessed a mixture of gestures of support and opposition, ranging from people stopping to provide refreshments to someone calling him a puppet for communism.
He's had a few conversations with law enforcement officers that he described as mostly positive interactions.
“I realize I'm sticking my neck out a bit, but I've got an old neck that's already been bent a bit,” he said.
Biewen has been on the bridge from 8-8:30 p.m. most days because that was the time of the original protests. He's starting and leaving a few minutes earlier each day so he's not out past sunset.
He welcomes anyone to join or rejoin him on the bridge.
But Biewen won't say for sure how much longer he will continue. He expects he will return as long as he gets feedback from passersby — both good and bad.
“As long as it still feels like I'm making any impact at all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.