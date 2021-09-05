Sept. 11 observances will be held Saturday in North Mankato and in St. Paul. The Mankato Symphony Orchestra will kick off its season with a patriotic concert from 6-7:30 p.m. at the north side of Benson Park in North Mankato. The city is co-sponsoring the free concert that will include a 9/11 tribute. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees should bring their own chairs or blankets. Minnesota’s 9/11 Day of Remembrance will be held on the state Capitol grounds. The day starts at 7:30 a.m. with tolling of church bells and reading of names of Minnesotans killed on 9/11 and during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. A ceremony including military honors, music and aircraft flyovers is at 9:10 a.m. Speakers include Gov. Tim Walz, a retired Army general, a gold star mother and the daughter of a Minnesotan aboard Flight 93 who fought back against hijackers. Music, food, children’s activities and veteran resources follow the ceremony. RSVP is required for a Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum exhibit and roundtable veterans discussion. For details go tohttps://mn.gov/mdva/news/events
