MANKATO — A truck sales and service center larger than Mankato’s Target store has received final zoning approval from the city, and construction is expected to begin this year.
Located on Adams Street on the city’s east side, the Mankato Truck Center will employ 83 people to start, a number projected to grow to 118 in coming years.
The $9 million facility is being constructed by Truck Center Companies of Omaha, one of the largest Freightliner dealers in the nation with dealerships in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota. Truck Center Companies purchased Harrison Truck, an Altoona, Iowa-based company that has a Mankato dealership on Fourth Avenue.
The new facility will replace a group of buildings and additions on Fourth Avenue that date back to the 1970s and, combined, are less than half the size of the two-story Adams Street development.
The Adams Street facility is also substantially larger than the 70,000-square-foot truck center Harrison was planning to build on the site prior its 2020 acquisition by Truck Center Companies.
At 118,566 square feet, the facility will be built on 24 acres and will include very large service bays for semi repairs, substantial storage for truck parts, an express service center for minor truck repairs, and 217 parking stalls — most of them 30 to 70 feet long, according to Mankato Community Development Director Paul Vogel.
“They’ll be used to store truck tractors awaiting service,” Vogel said.
The development has been nearly a decade in the making in one respect. Mankato first began seriously discussing an eastward extension of Adams Street in 2013, aiming to improve traffic flow and create new development opportunities. Construction of the extension began four years later.
“This is basically the first large project that has come about as part of that 2017 effort,” Vogel said.
Truck Center Companies expects to add 10 employees to the initial 83 shortly after the anticipated 2022 opening of the new facility, with 25 more added over the ensuing five years.
Along with the truck-focused features, the development is offering one other amenity for employees and customers — a small fenced-in dog park, 53 feet by 85 feet, on the facility’s southeast corner.
The Mankato Truck Center will be on the north side of Adams Street about a half-mile east of the Hilltop Hy-Vee.
