A lone American robin showed up at the bird feeding station a couple of weeks ago and recently a few more have joined him or her.
Seeing robins in winter isn’t unheard of but it’s not common. Just a small percentage don’t migrate south.
Beyond giving you a reminder of spring, robins are about the only songbirds that sometimes sing for us in winter. Scientists say a singing robin in winter is a good sign: They have enough fat stored up to survive the cold nights and enough energy left to defend their territory by singing.
Most songbirds literally can’t sing in the winter. Researchers say the part of their brain that controls singing actually shrinks to decrease their body mass, which makes it easier to survive the winter and maybe to protect them from predators.
The robins have no interest in birdseed feeders, but they love and need our heated birdbath, drinking and bathing in it. They live off of worms, fruit and insects and can’t digest seeds.
You can put out some fruit, like raisins and grapes, but it’s a fairly expensive proposition. That’s why it’s a good idea to grow some fruit shrubs and trees in your yard, such as crabapples, hackberry and bittersweet. The berries often stay on the plant through winter. Robins are adapters, too, searching in bark crevasses for hibernating insects and even spider eggs in the winter.
A lot of animals have learned to adapt to thrive and survive, especially in winter. You think of red fox hunting rodents, rabbits and frogs but they also eat a lot of easy-to-get grasses, corn and other grains.
Seeing the wide variety of birds coming to the feeders and birdbath is always a nice respite as the winter wears on. Colorful cardinals, downy and hairy woodpeckers, the large northern flicker, juncos, nuthatch and occasional mourning dove make late-morning and then mid-afternoon feeding forays.
Anyone feeding birds wages an unending battle with squirrels. They are smart and exceptionally patient when studying different approaches to getting onto your feeders. I’ve mostly stumped them with caged feeders, baffles on poles and placing feeders and suet where they can’t leap to them from the big maple tree.
Those who sell bird feeders say more people are buying squirrel-resistant feeders (there is no “squirrel-proof” feeder). And in recent years it’s not just the squirrels that cause birdfeeder mayhem.
The blackbirds called the common grackles are bullies at the feeders, chasing away other birds, eating a lot and throwing bird seed on the ground.
But it’s the starlings — which have other names not fit for print — that have each year increased in numbers, resulting in frustration. The big birds, brown with white spots and a long beak, are exotic species, like many plants and animals we fight. A group who thought it would be a good idea to let Americans see every bird Shakespeare ever mentioned released 100 of the European birds in New York’s Central Park in 1890. It wasn’t long before they took over and spread across the country.
Even the Bard knew starlings were evil. In Henry IV Part I Shakespeare used the starling as a way to torment the king by teaching the bird to say “Mortimer” — one of the king’s enemies.
They invade feeders in a group, attacking other birds and soon emptying feeders.
A new feeder with a weight-sensitive perch bar, which can be adjusted, seems to work. Set it at 2 ounces and even a cardinal can sit on it without the bar lowering and covering the seed tray. The nasty starlings can weigh nearly 4 ounces.
There’s a joy in watching the fat birds land and being frustrated by not being able to gorge themselves on the seeds.
We must only hope that someday the starlings and squirrels don’t join forces to attack our feeders.
If they do, we won’t stand a chance.
