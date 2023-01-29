Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. &&