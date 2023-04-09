The Department of Natural Resources Eagle Cam has been popular for years, allowing people to view bald eagles as they nest and hatch chicks in early spring.
Those tuning in to watch the cam this year had a jolt last Sunday. The massive nest, located in the Twin Cities, was gone.
Footage of when it happened shows the eagle, with one chick in the nest, moving around nervously as wind shook the tree and nest, then at the last minute taking flight as the nest fell to the ground.
Advances in cameras, both those that take pictures or live feed video cams, have changed our lives without us really noticing how dramatic the transformation has been.
For those watching the Eagle Cam, it was a sobering lesson of the constant dangers in nature. When DNR staff quickly went to the site, they found the eagle chick dead.
Later last week the two adult eagles were still defending the area where the nest fell, which toppled after heavy wet snow added weight to the 2,000 pound, 20-year-old nest and caused a dead limb under the nest to snap off.
The hope is the eagles will build a new nest in the same area, although there will be no more eggs laid or chicks hatched this year.
I’m sure some of the children who’d been following the Eagle Cam were horrified by the idea of the fluffy, clumsy little chick falling to its death. But finding out about the constant death in the wild is a lesson worth learning. And death often comes at the hands of family. While two eagle chicks are often hatched, one often pushes its sibling out of the nest to its death so the lone chick can get more food.
I sometimes think of the danger all animals face and wonder what it would be like to be able to view a night’s worth of events in the deep woods at our cabin. Every animal is trying to kill and eat another animal. Not a Disney movie but the way things must be for the survival of the fittest.
Live video cams have opened up the world to us as we sit in our home. I often check out the Duluth harbor lift bridge cam and the Two Harbors Boat Launch cam. It’s fun to see the beauty of sunrises and sunsets and the impressive weather on Lake Superior.
Last week the ice-chunk-filled waves were blowing straight into the canal, rising nearly 15 feet to lap at the bottom of the lift bridge. The ships have been coming through the canal for a few weeks as the early season shipping begins.
You can watch your favorite vacation spot in Cancun or Brainerd, Belize or the Smoky Mountains.
The presence of cams everywhere all the time is a relatively new phenomena. They’ve added improvement and satisfaction to our lives and, like artificial intelligence and other advancements, added dangers and frightening prospects of how much technology changes us.
Door cameras are now recording everything in front of your door and in the neighborhood. They can catch bad people doing bad things, but they also record all sorts of information on you that can be misused by corporations, government, law enforcement and your neighbors.
The ease of taking photos on your phone allows us to easily capture every large and minute event in our lives. It’s also changed the way we view our personal history and is simply overwhelming in the number of photos we have stored digitally. There are now nearly 2 trillion photos taken each year worldwide.
The advancements will, of course, keep coming fast. Cameras built into your glasses that don’t require you to push a button to take a photo, cameras that add smell to photos and cameras that can take pictures in the dark with no light are all in the pipeline.
Sure, it all can be a bit overwhelming and scary. But we’ve always done OK dealing with big changes, from the coming of the railroad to the internal combustion engine to the ability to predict health problems with your DNA.
We’ll figure out how to deal with Ring cameras and artificial intelligence as well.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 720-1300.
