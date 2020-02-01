MADISON LAKE — It was a temporary town on ice, with a sea of people, cars and fish houses covering nearly every corner of Duck Lake — the venue for Saturday's annual Mad Bobber Ice Fishing Contest, hosted by the Madison Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Carol Schneider, event organizer and treasurer for the chamber of commerce, said Mad Bobber is a unique ice-fishing contest.
“Most fishing contests, they drill holes in one certain area and you have to stay in that area, where ours is all over the lake,” Schneider said. “You can bring your wheelhouse, your portable, you can be outside. If you don’t have the equipment we will get holes drilled for you. People a lot of times don’t want to just sit outside on a bucket, so we wanted to change the concept of the fishing contest.”
The contest was moved from Madison Lake to Duck Lake this year for two reasons, Schneider said: safety and abundance of fish.
Organizers had to move the contest to Duck Lake last winter because of unstable ice.
“Duck Lake doesn’t have as much water running into it, so it’s just a safer lake,” Schneider said. “There were actually more fish caught and weighed in last year here on Duck Lake then there were on Madison the year before.”
Proceeds from the fishing contest go to city parks and recreation.
New features this year were geared towards kids, including a sledding hill. Schneider said they had plans for a skating rink, but high temperatures in the upper 30’s created a slushy lake surface not compatible for ice skating.
The kids didn’t seem to mind, with dozens walking over the large hills of snow with their sleds Saturday afternoon.
It’s the second year local sponsors Corner Bait in Madison Lake have run the three weigh stations. Owner Nate Greene said the turnout to the event — as well as selling bait and fishing supplies — depends on weather conditions.
“Mother Nature runs this whole entire business,” Greene said. “If it’s nice out and people can get out and fish it can be a great year. Other years when it’s rainy and we don’t have good ice, those years hurt really bad, so it kind of balances itself out where you’ve got the really good years and the bad years.”
Saturday’s conditions — save some melting ice and slush — were nearly ideal, with mild temperatures and light wind.
“It’s going excellent,” Schneider said. “This is our best turnout yet. I believe we had 800 entrants for fishing (last year).”
Registered participants competed in five fishing categories: walleye, northern pike, bass, pan fish and rough fish. There were five prizes for each of those categories, ranging from heaters and ice chairs, to chisels and augers.
“Even if you don’t catch a fish, your registration ticket gets in for 25 registration prizes and there’s also 25 kids participation prizes as well,” Schneider said. “The kids this year are all getting an ice fishing rod and reel.”
Travis Roberts, of Madison Lake, was busy weighing a steady stream of fish throughout the day. Near the end of the six-hour contest, he had weighed about 100 fish. Most of those were perch and crappies, but there were a few northern pike and bass as well. He said many of the people coming in to have their fish weighed were families.
“Just building community in Madison Lake is fantastic,” Roberts said. “It’s great for our town and just an all-around good event. What’s nice is you see a lot of parents with their kids fishing together, and a lot of smiles.”
It was the first time for Daniel Vortherms, of St. Peter, and his family at Mad Bobber. While they had only caught one fish so far, he said it was a great way to spend a day off. They routinely go ice fishing throughout the winter.
“We do a fair amount,” he said.
Along with all of the fishing prizes, volunteers with the Madison Lake American Legion held a gun raffle, meat raffles throughout the day and a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going back into future community events.
“For the 50/50 raffle, we sell tickets for $1,” said Julie Combellick, of Madison Lake. “Essentially whatever money we bring in, 50% of that is paid in cash to the winner.”
Ryan Sanders — who serves on the Madison Lake City Council — said the Mad Bobber is the biggest local winter event for the town, with most residents opting to spend the day out on the ice.
“I would say probably 80 percent of the (Madison Lake) citizens are out here supporting this,” Sanders said. “As far as the winter, this is the big event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.