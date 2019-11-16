I’ve always been a fan of dopamine, the neurotransmitter in your brain that gives you motivation and reward and pleasure.
Sugary snacks, caffeine, cute puppies, talks with friends, sex, all trigger a dopamine reaction that makes us feel good and makes us remember what was pleasurable.
It has its downsides. A lot of drugs trigger extra dopamine, making people want more.
Most of us know little about science, but everyone knows something about dopamine because we know it mostly equals fun. A neuroscientist named Vaughn Bell called dopamine the “Kim Kardashian of neurotransmitters,” a scandalous celebrity among all the boring neurotransmitters.
There is a new trend called dopamine fasting aimed at denying yourself dopamine in an effort to “reset the brain.”
The dopamine fasting trend started in — wait for it — California.
The hot new Silicon Valley lifestyle builds upon other fasting trends, like denying yourself food for parts of a day or week.
Medical experts and dietitians say intermittent food fasting isn’t effective in losing weight. The weight loss people see after fasting a day or two is water weight. And in some cases it can be harmful.
People try to “detoxify” themselves with fasts or other rigid diets. Sounds like a logical thing, but it turns out our body evolved to detoxify itself just fine. That’s what our kidneys, liver, lungs, colon and skin are for.
People doing the dopamine fast avoid all electronics, music, sex, caffeine and other stimulants, foods you eat for taste, looking into someone’s eyes, having fun conversations, watching birds at your feeder — pretty much anything that might make you feel good.
Those Bay Area residents think they discovered dopamine fasting but they didn’t. The German and Scandinavian farmers I grew up around had dopamine fasting down pat, all day, every day.
Sure, they could smile and sometimes even seem like they were enjoying something, but showing pleasure was anti-Lutheran, anti-rural.
They were stoic, prac- tical people not emotional. “Hey Lars, look at that adorable puppy.” Lars: “Ya, you can betcha when he grows up he’ll eat a lot and you’ll have to pay vet bills and he’ll eat your chickens.”
Maybe we subconsciously have always done some dopamine fasting in our lives. What else would explain going to listen to a politician, watching the shopping channel, doing your own taxes, all the things we do that we know ahead of time dull our emotions, make us listless.
Then there’s the forced dopamine fasting we all face. I have to cover three-hour city council budget workshops sometimes. I count the number of ceiling tiles in the council chamber, take my pen to my professional reporter’s notebook to play hangman, count the number of dots on Pat Hentges’ tie, wonder if a person ever just slipped into the Great Beyond from sheer boredom.
I’m guessing dopamine fasting won’t catch on in the Midwest. We have all we can do to get through dark, cold winters and buggy hot summers. We need all the dopamine we can get.
