Tom Frederick admits some people think it’s a joke when his restaurant advertises outdoor seating.
“It’s Minnesota and you have to have some fun. We have some hearty souls who are doing it. Some don’t come dressed for it and don’t stay too long. Some come with their snowmobile suits on.”
While indoor dining remains closed, Gov. Tim Walz recently relaxed some rules, including allowing restaurants to have outdoor dining.
A few in the local area are giving it a try.
Izzy Walker, manager of Weggy’s on Campus, said they don’t provide service on their new patio — which was built in the front parking lot earlier in the pandemic — but some people like to get takeout orders and sit outside to eat.
Their sister bar, the 507 in downtown, is offering outdoor dining with service.
“They have a bunch of heaters and igloos, and they’re more protected from the wind with walls on two sides. And they have space heaters, so it works good there,” Walker said.
Frederick said they tell people the Pub 500 patio is BYOB: “Bring your own blanket or Buddy heater.”
They have four tables, 6 six feet apart, so they can seat up to 16. Although there aren’t exactly waiting lines, he said he’s been surprised by the number of people who do want to dine outside.
“It’s unique and fun and some people like to try it.”
They have a fireplace and a few heaters but not enough to generate much warmth. Frederick said outdoor heaters are impossible to find as restaurants across the country bought them up this summer and fall.
He said the outdoor dining has cheered up his staff, too, after months of doing mostly takeout and delivery orders.
“The mood is cheerier for our staff,” Frederick said. “We’re not set up to be a takeout and delivery place, and they like to serve people like they normally do.”
While a deep freeze and snow are settling in for a couple of days, temperatures are expected to creep up to near or above freezing after that.
Even though takeout isn’t their traditional business model, Frederick said it’s helping keep the lights on now.
“Thanksgiving was actually huge for us. We actually sold out (of pre-orders). Christmas looks good, too, but we didn’t quite sell out.”
Their Christmas pre-orders were for a turkey dinner and the trimmings. Frederick said they will still be able to put together a pulled-turkey dinner for two for people who didn’t pre-order. “We call it the holiday nap. Pulled turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, traditional stuffing. After that, you’ll need a nap.”
He said their gift card sales also have been higher than ever before. “We’re really appreciative of community support right now. We’re eternally grateful.”
Besides their takeout food, Pub 500 is selling mixers, include a Tom and Jerry, that people can take home and add their own alcohol.
Number 4 restaurant on Second Street downtown isn’t doing outdoor dining, but it too has been doing a lot of pre-orders for Christmas dinners.
Patrick Thompson said they traditionally never did takeout but have done it on Easter, Thanksgiving and now Christmas.
“Thanksgiving was really good. For Christmas we’re doing smoked turkey or ham and all the trimmings.”
Still, he said, their sales are probably 5% of what they’d be if they were fully open.
“We’re fortunate for the amount of support we’re getting. There’s a lot of places in town that need support right now.”
Their sister bar/restaurant on the hilltop — Tav on the Ave. — does have its patio open, as well as doing curbside pickup and delivery.
“They have a few tables out and some heaters,” Thompson said of Tav on the Ave. “I’m surprised how many people are doing it. They’re bringing blankets or personal heaters.”
