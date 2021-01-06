MANKATO — Dr. Katie Smentek had been counting the days until COVID-19 vaccines would be ready.
The Mankato Clinc pediatrician and lead COVID-19 physician's wait for her first of two doses ended Wednesday, when the clinic received its first shipment of vaccines to begin inoculating health care workers.
Smentek was one of about 300 workers at Mankato Clinic set to receive the vaccines between Wednesday and Friday.
Afterward, she described feeling overjoyed. Her arm with a fresh Band-Aid was on full display as she gave a thumbs-up to others in the room.
“I think this is a gigantic step forward,” she said.
Dose No. 2, which bumps up the vaccine’s effectiveness to 95%, for her and the others receiving the Pfizer vaccine this week will come about 21 days later. The workers receiving Moderna’s vaccine Friday will get their second doses 28 days later.
After some initial concerns about the vaccine when it was still early in development, Smentek is now confident in it being safe and effective. She said she’s not one to jump on a bandwagon for a new treatment unless it’s been properly studied.
“I told my patients in the spring and summer, when you see me getting my vaccine, you know it’s safe and effective,” she said.
Her colleague, family medicine physician Dr. Amy Boles, said she felt ecstatic about being able to receive the vaccine. Boles works with residents in skilled nursing facilities, which have been hit hard by COVID outbreaks during the pandemic.
“I’ve lost too many patients,” she said.
Long-term care facility residents and frontline health workers are among the top priority groups for vaccinations in Minnesota. Hospital workers in the Mankato area started receiving vaccines in late December, followed by clinic workers this week.
Mankato Clinic’s vaccinations began at 8 a.m. Wednesday once the shipments arrived from Allina’s New Ulm Medical Center. The New Ulm facility is one of two “hub” locations with ultra-cold storage capabilities for the Pfizer vaccines — the other being Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato — which are then distributed to “spoke” sites such as Mankato Clinic.
The South Central Healthcare Coalition coordinates the Pfizer vaccine distribution after receiving them from the state and federal government, while Moderna's vaccines are coming from Blue Earth County Public Health's supply.
There was a buzz of excitement within Mankato Clinic's Main Street facility once the vaccines arrived, said Marcia Bahr, the clinic's director of communications.
“It’s like now we’re kind of feeling that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
Smentek used the same analogy, a common sentiment these days within the local medical community. The vaccines offer some hope after 10 months of uncertainty.
The vaccines aren’t, however, golden tickets to quit caring about COVID-mitigation strategies, Smentek said. More community vaccinations could eventually mean her children can see their grandparents again, she added, but it’ll likely be a while still before vaccines are widely available to the general public.
Smentek said in the meantime she’ll still be wearing masks, social distancing and following other prevention guidelines. She advised others do the same.
“I think people are starting to get antsy and frustrated, and I just really ask that they hold tight,” she said. “ … The longer we stretch this out, the longer people fudge the guidelines, the longer this is going to take.”
It’s unclear when Mankato Clinic and other facilities could start vaccinating patients. The timing is dependent on supplies, which are in high demand across the country. The clinic plans to notify patients once they’re eligible.
Smentek plans to keep trying to dispel myths about the vaccines until then as well. To start with, she said online claims about the vaccine impacting fertility or changing DNA are false.
Of Mankato Clinic’s 851 employees, about 81% signed up to receive the vaccine. The types of employees receiving it this week include frontline health staff along with lab personnel and maintenance and housekeeping staff at the clinic's respiratory facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.