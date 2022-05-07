For one vendor, opening day of the Mankato Farmers’ Market Saturday nearly didn’t happen.
“It was our first trip to the market and here I had my wheels almost on fire,” said Diane Dunham, president of the Mankato Farmers’ Market.
A mechanical mishap caused the brake on her trailer — where all the scones, bread loaves, croissants, muffins, cinnamon rolls and everything is kept — to lock in place, which resulted in a smoky situation as she rolled down the highway.
“I just went on the side and put my flashers on and drove 20-30 mph,” she said, “you know, to keep the smoke down. It wasn't too bad.”
Dunham arrived and, after setting up shop, the line for her baked goods was long and hungry. In other words, it was business as usual.
After after a nearly unbearably long, gloomy, gray, wet and depressing spring, the skies cleared this week just in time for the market’s kick-off weekend.
Patrons were ready to browse and buy as soon as the market opened. But partly because of the aforementioned gloom, inventory was slim.
Jean Braatz, owner of My Minnesota Farmer, says the growing season has been brutal.
“That's the hard part,” she said. “We've had no sun to grow anything. And then we come here and we want to have all this beautiful stuff, but it's like we haven't had the conditions to be able to grow beautiful stuff yet. And the wind has been so bad. I lost two covers on my high tunnels because that's the way it is this year.”
Having said that, Braatz said the overall feeling among vendors is positive. Everyone is weary of the weather, and eager for a change.
“Overall, there's definitely a feeling of excitement,” she said. “And I think it's because today's a beautiful day. The whole year is promising ahead of us. And there's no weeds growing yet!”
Wesley Nelson and Emily Jaeger said they, like the vendors, were looking forward to returning to the market. They consider themselves regulars, and felt good about being able to return on a beautiful day.
“Feels like the first day of spring,” Jaeger said. “I was looking at photos and, a couple of years back, the trees were way ahead of where they are now.”
Morgan Larson was a first-timer. She came pushing her six-month-old son Kyrie in a stroller. She said the positive change in weather gave her the perfect chance to finally check it out.
"I've never been here before," she said. "And with the nice weather now I figured I'd get up early and come out. I always see it when I drive by. And I wanted to get outside today and thought this would be a perfect time to come check it out."
Dunham said the previous few months have seen unpredicted challenges for some vendors. Her business, for example, relies on raw materials such as eggs, flour and sugar. Prices have gone up substantially, she said. She paid $11 for a case of eggs last year. This year, they cost $27. And don't get her started on powdered sugar.
"Sam's Club hasn't had powdered sugar in 30 days," she said. "I'm out of business without powdered sugar."
Dunham said they're maxed out on vendors for the Saturday markets, but they'll be beefing up their vendor numbers during the Tuesday and Thursday markets. They've added 12 vendors for those days, which should give shoppers an experience closer to the Saturday one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.