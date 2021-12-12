The Mankato Makerspace, at 1700 Third Ave., can be a place where a layperson goes to take a course in woodworking or glass torching. It can be a haven for hobbyists who need tools and for artists who aspire to make a living off their work.
Or, if you’re like Caleb Stoner, it can be a space that practically saves your life.
The 27-year-old said Sunday that he came to Mankato from Waseca in 2017 without clear future ambitions or goals.
He worked for basic income and got by. In his free time he began volunteering at the Makerspace and making art.
It was his “functioning adult” period, he says, but it preceded debilitating mental health issues that spanned nearly a year.
His deteriorating health led to a return to Waseca to live with his mother and stepdad. He receded from the workshop for months and was in and out of the hospital.
While recovering with the aid of medication, he got a call from Makerspace President Cindy Bourne. She offered him a scholarship to cover the $50 monthly membership fee.
“They wanted to see me succeed and to see me get better,” Stoner said. "They're my family. They love me."
The scholarship was awarded this February, Bourne said. Stoner has since made hundreds of dollars selling knives he makes. At Sunday’s Maker Market, the year’s final gathering of local artists in the space to sell their wares, Stoner had on display a $1,927 lapsteel guitar.
“I could have sold it 10 times over at shows that I take it to just to display, to show what our woodworking department does,” Bourne said of the guitar, which she helped him price. It remains for sale following Sunday’s event.
Plans to expand access
Bourne said Makerspace has added members since before the pandemic and seeks to expand to include more young and underprivileged people.
Starting Jan. 8, the space will host 10 students ages 6-12 every Saturday until July for the “Makerspace Artists of Tomorrow” pilot program.
Member artists and professional instructors will lead courses. Six of the tickets will cost $15 and four will be offered at no cost as scholarships to children of parents who cannot afford the fee. A $13,000 Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council grant is funding the pilot program.
“As a child growing up, if you don’t have a maker in the family, you’re not getting those kinds of skills taught in school any more,” Bourne said.
People would call and ask whether the Makerspace allowed children inside (it always does if they are supervised) and if those kids could participate in classes offered.
Welding, torchwork and the use of heavy machinery are off-limits for young children, Bourne said. But ceramics, silk-screening and metal-smithing for jewelry, for example, can be safely taught.
“If people ask us for things, we’ll devise a program for them,” she said. “And we’ll do that for anybody. People kept asking if we had programs for kids.”
Bourne said the nonprofit is seeking more money to fund the program through the second half of 2022.
The Makerspace nonprofit also soon hopes to expand to occupy 3,000 additional square feet in the Third Avenue building, of which it currently rents a portion, in order to add private studios, rooms for artists to take professional photos of their work and spaces for club meetings.
The plan to expand rests on whether it receives funding, Bourne said. The landlord of the facility cut rent in half during the pandemic to help the nonprofit get to this point.
Growth of community
The community of artists has grown significantly since its founding in 2017. About 65 people are members of the nonprofit, an expansion from the 40 who were in the organization prior to the pandemic.
Among the 30 artists at Sunday’s event was Pegeen Rozeske, who works with leather and during multiple classes each week teaches people how to make custom-fit ankle boots.
Leaning over a torch to shape glass was Dustin Swiers, the Makerspace’s executive director of facilities, who teaches glass torchwork, metalwork and ceramics.
Several members have taken courses to learn new skills and then transformed their interest into a small business, Swiers said.
“If you’re not sure about how you want to participate in the Makerspace, I encourage people to take a class,” he said. “You could shape and hone an existing craft. You could learn a new hobby.”
Volunteers are also needed to help maintain the building and in turn can make use of its offerings. Stoner’s time at the shop began this way.
Before his mental state declined, somebody had mentioned a warehouse on Third Avenue where people made pottery and textiles. The description didn’t pique his interest enough to prompt a visit.
But someone with the Makerspace eventually offered him a tour around the start of 2018.
“I came in one day … and I’m like, 'What the hell?' There’s so much more than just pottery,” Stoner said.
He had shown creative flare earlier in his life, but access to the space’s tools and mentorship allowed his work to grow more elaborate. He began to volunteer and experiment, making wooden-handled knives.
Despite his positive early impressions, he initially refused Bourne's scholarship offer.
He thought the opportunity would be wasted on him because of his instability. Maybe he would feel good enough to come once or twice over the next year, he reasoned, but his mind felt fragile.
Eventually he realized that a safe use of money wasn’t their main focus. The community of artists primarily had in mind a human’s well-being, Stoner came to understand, not an artist’s productivity.
He called back to thank them and accept the opportunity.
Some weeks later he came for two days of the week. Now nearly every day the Makerspace is open, Stoner is there.
“I can have the option of sitting around ruminating and letting myself sink lower and lower and lower,” Stoner said, “or I can come here and — I wouldn’t say distract myself — but I can invest my brain and energy and thoughts into something positive, rather than just tripping over myself in my head.”
“He is one of the most true artists I have ever met,” Bourne added of Stoner. “His whole life is driven by his perception and how he creates.”
Bourne’s vision of the space is for more hobbyists to gain access to tools for making art and more aspiring small business owners to learn how to support themselves by selling their creations.
The Makerspace connects artists with Minnesota State University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, where they get free advice on how to build a business and where they should sell their products.
The planned expansion would also add a gallery in which members and local artists could display their work.
“If people really wanna do this and start making a business,” Bourne said, “they need to have some place that’s gonna support them.”
