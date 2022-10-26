It’s becoming a common theme.
Whenever something of note happens in Mankato, the Mankato Brewery’s got a beer for that.
RibFest coming up? Here’s RibFest Beer.
The town is rallying to make Hockey Day Minnesota the best one ever? Here’s Cross Czech Pilsner.
A well-known community leader wages a heroic war against cancer? Here’s Hero Hazy IPA to honor the work of the late Jonathan Zierdt of Greater Mankato Growth.
Now, as we prepare our annual pilgrimages to Sibley Park to behold the biggest and best iteration of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights spectacle, here they go again: Introducing Yuletide Lager, a traditional light American amber lager with a light and smooth profile.
Mankato Brewery is donating a percentage of the proceeds to Kiwanis and $1 from each pint sold in the taproom. Yuletide Lager, released Wednesday at a launch party at the brewery, will be available in cans and draft in the Greater Mankato area.
The idea for the special brew has been on tap for about two years. But, like everything else that happened around 2020, COVID got in the way. This year, though, the brewery was able to make it happen.
Mankato Brewery owner Tim Tupy says bringing a craft beer idea to fruition can take several months of conception, planning, brewing, canning and distribution. This time, however, because they’d already done some of the legwork in 2020, it was a relatively quick turnaround.
While capitalizing on a popular public event can be good for business, Tupy said the most important factor in projects like this is just plain old altruism.
“We feel it's our way to give back to our community.”
Mankato Brewery head brewer, Chris Collins, agreed.
“It is exciting to create a special beer and can design for a local organization that does so much for our community.”
As for the beer itself, Tupy said he wanted something that would appeal to all beer drinkers.
“We wanted something that was light to drink,” he said. “We're trying to fit the masses here. We're not looking for anything like a hoppy IPA or anything like that. This is kind of designed for the everyday drinker, but with just a hint of caramel color to it. So it's a really light American amber.”
Yuletide Lager will be sold in six- and 12-pack 12-ounce cans and can be found in local liquor stores now through the holidays.
If all goes well for Yuletide Lager, you might see it again next year. Tupy said he hopes demand is strong enough to make it a permanent part of the brewery's seasonal offerings.
"I'd like to. It's fun to do it,” he said. “Once we have the artwork done and the beer style done, it's not that hard for us to pop these in there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.