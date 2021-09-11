Dennis McLean’s duties in more than 25 years serving in the Air Force and Air Force Reserves ranged from fixing aircraft to overseeing base dining halls.
His toughest duty was caring for the bodies of victims of four multi-casualty events, including the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The Waseca resident died two weeks before the 20th anniversary of 9/11. He died from mesothelioma at age 77.
Sandra McLean said her husband had post-traumatic stress disorder from his gruesome experience with victims of 9/11, a Marine plane crash, a Naval ship bombing and a space shuttle explosion.
But Dennis was proud of and never shied away from talking about even his most trying days, she said.
He joined the Air Force the day after graduation from a Wisconsin high school in 1962.
“He was tired of milking cows,” Sandra said.
He was sent to Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts and spent four years as an aircraft mechanic. He met Sandra on a day off and he brought his new bride to Minnesota after he completed his active duty service.
After several years working a few different jobs in the Twin Cities area, they came to south-central Minnesota, living first in Nicollet, then North Mankato, then Waseca.
Dennis worked for nearly 20 years as an equipment operator for the now-closed Unimin silica mine in Kasota.
Meanwhile he was serving with the Reserves with the 934th Airlift Wing, rising to the rank of chief master sergeant before retiring in 2004. That is the top rank available to a non-commissioned officer.
He was his unit’s services supervisor — usually overseeing the dining hall at the reserve station next to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
But Air Force services divisions have many other duties, including mortuary services. Four times Dennis was called to Dover Port Mortuary in Delaware to assist following mass casualty events.
He helped sort, identify and catalog remains and ready them to return to their families.
He first served the 19 Marines killed in an airplane crash during a training exercise in 2000. He returned to Delaware a few months later following the bombing of the USS Cole that killed 17 sailors in Yemen.
After 9/11, he helped process the remains of some of the 184 people killed at the Pentagon and some of the 40 people killed aboard Flight 93 when it crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
In a 2011 interview with The Free Press, he recalled working with the remains of people ranging from a two-star general who was at the Pentagon to a little girl who was aboard one of the planes.
He told the Waseca County News in 2019 the hardest part was finding wallets with photographs and other personal effects because they reminded him that the remains were once people who had loved ones.
Dennis came home with nightmares and other PTSD symptoms. He told The Free Press even trips to fast-food restaurants could be a trigger. The smell reminded him of his time in Delaware, he said.
Sandra said her husband struggled the most after the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia explosion that killed seven astronauts. He was for a period prohibited from even disclosing he’d been involved. And talking about his experiences helped him cope, his wife said.
His many years in the military weren’t all as daunting, his wife said. He got to travel all over the world, typically while overseeing meals for comrades on training missions.
He continued to travel after he retired and until he got sick, including to see one son who serves in the Air Force in Las Vegas and another son who served in the Army in Germany.
Dennis’ service sometimes extended beyond the military, his wife said. After they moved into a Waseca neighborhood with many elderly residents, he often could be found mowing neighbors’ lawns or voluntarily doing other home maintenance tasks.
“He was a man who just loved to help others,” Sandra said.
His family is planning a memorial Sept. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.