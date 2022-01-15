Many of the students retired professor Brian Frink met in Minnesota State University’s art program came because they were unsure what they wanted out of life. They were led merely by an urge that they didn’t want to pursue conventional careers, he said.
With a strong mentor, he said, these ambiguous emotional forces can be harnessed and understood through the creation of art.
Hope Cook played the role so well that generations of students came to view her support as maternal.
“She was kind of like an art mother. She was very nurturing,” said Frink, who was her colleague at the university for about 15 years.
Cook taught mainly printmaking, a process-intensive discipline in which unique shapes are painted onto paper, with a spirit of collaboration that led her to view the education of emerging students as an artistic pursuit unto itself.
“She thought of her life as her art, her action as a person in the world as her art, so that included her students,” Frink said.
Her tenure at the university lasted from 1976 to 2005. But in the wake of Cook’s death on Jan. 3, at age 72, her void in Mankato’s arts community will be felt most profoundly at the Carnegie Arts Center.
She became director of the arts center at the historic Broad Street building in 1982. Throughout her time as a professor and in retirement, she volunteered innumerable hours creating a platform for emerging artists to display their art and to work in studios. The building now hosts two galleries, a gift shop featuring regional pieces and 11 private studios for rent.
Over the decades, several students magnetized by Cook followed her from the classroom to the arts center.
Ben Gessner, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in fine arts at MSU from 2000 to 2006, chose printmaking as a random elective. When he experienced the care Cook showed to students, his mindset shifted. He was convinced he wanted a career in the arts.
Her encouragement led him to volunteering and a studio space at Carnegie and, eventually, to earn a master’s certificate in nonprofit leadership from MSU.
Recently he found a collage she made “for Benny.” Called “Portrait of An Artist,” the piece combines drawings made by the two of them.
“She encouraged me in my professional life but also was a bit motherly, too. She was someone who just all around I feel like I could talk to about issues and problems that college-aged kids probably have,” he said.
Gina Wenger, an art professor at MSU for 20 years and the current department chair, called Cook an “art mom” who understood how the discipline is more than a major. Art is the way people identify themselves.
The deeply personal nature is why being an artist can be a hard-knock life, added Frink, the retired painting professor. People are free to criticize creations without regard for the maker’s vulnerability. The abiding belief of a mentor is crucial for young artists to persevere and be bold in their ideas, he said.
“Hope helped her students find their voice as artists … But also Hope’s communication didn’t stop when the students left the classroom,” said Wenger, Cook’s colleague for three years. “She stayed in students’ lives.”
Joel Hansen came to the university from Rochester in 1985 with the intent to major in photography. He took one printmaking class and enjoyed Cook’s style of teaching as well as the craft, so he signed up for another.
Eventually, he said, there were no more printmaking courses to take. He graduated with a double major in photography and printmaking.
In 1991 Cook showed him a vacant studio space at the Carnegie Art Center, which he has rented ever since.
During a time when he had no ambition to make new pieces, she reassured him that dormancy is part of the creative process. She advised him that doing something else for some time would make him a better artist.
“Even though I wasn’t taking a class from her, I was still very much still her student,” Hansen said.
Russ Rowcliffe, another of Cook’s former students, is now a board member and the building manager at Carnegie Arts Center. When the pandemic seemed to be waning last fall, he led on-site preparations to install new exhibitions while Cook worked mostly from home.
Since the 1990s he has tried to emulate the energy she poured into the center. Her effort, which endured through the death of her 31-year-old daughter in 2018, kept the doors open.
Though there’s a “large hole” in her place, Rowcliffe said Carnegie’s displays will continue. The fulfillment gained by showcasing new talent remains the fuel.
Dana Sikkila, the director of the 410 Project, said Cook showed her it was possible to lead an organization that functions only with volunteer help. Sikkila’s gallery carries on the mission to showcase artists’ work while also offering mentorship.
“We are running spaces, but we’re also helping people to sustain and gain motivation and continue their work,” she said.
“The reason that places like this stay open is because people really care,” she added. “And I don’t think you get any more genuine than that.”
