ST. PETER — Retired Gustavus Adolphus music professor Helen Baumgartner was known not only for piano and orchestra concerts but for her decades of service helping get out the vote during election seasons.
Baumgartner died June 13 in hospice care. The pianist, violinist and League of Women Voters member was 87.
Back in February, she was in her home giving piano lessons to a high school student when one of her five children witnessed Baumgartner in her element.
“I saw her gentleness as a teacher, her joy in music and her creativity. She truly was a gifted teacher,” Carol Baumgartner said.
Minnesota’s first lady, Gwen Walz, was a freshman education major at Gustavus in 1984, when she auditioned for an opportunity to study piano.
“I was placed with Mrs. B. She was so supportive. She always challenged me and encouraged me.”
During visits to her professor’s office, Walz would take a minute to look at a small black-and-white photograph of a young woman on stage with world-renowned conductor Arthur Fiedler.
The discreetly displayed image recorded Baumgartner’s guest solo appearance during a Boston Pops Orchestra concert in 1954.
“She was an inspiration. She treated every performance, every person as serious as that performance,” said Walz, who occasionally plays the Steinway baby grand in the governor’s mansion.
“Mrs. B would say playing piano is a never-ending lesson. You must continue to play and learn.”
The two women had kept in touch throughout the years, and regularly shopped together at the River Hills Mall Herberger’s until the business closed.
A few days before Baumgartner’s death, Walz arranged for an online visit with her former professor and good friend. Too frail to talk, Baumgartner responded with smiles throughout the virtual visit.
“We Zoomed for about an hour. Tim (Gov. Walz) also spent some time with Helen and Paul, her husband.”
Paul Baumgartner also taught music at Gustavus. The couple performed piano duets at concerts throughout the region and in several states.
Performing music together, and marriage, is about compromise, Paul said: “It’s 75% giving in.”
One of Paul’s fondest memories of his wife is of spending time with one of their great-grandchildren after their concert at Gustavus’s Bjorling Hall.
The Baumgartners were young graduate students when they met at Eastman School of Music at Rochester, New York. They rarely were seen apart.
“It was Helen and Paul; Paul and Helen,” Walz said. “They worked masterfully together and they were such good friends.”
“Mom and Dad modeled to me how you could do a career marriage,” said Carol Baumgartner, a Lutheran pastor who married a Lutheran pastor.
Helen, who played violin as well as the piano, was a member of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.
A role model to female musicians and her daughters, she also served as an example to women concerned about voters rights and public issues.
After the Baumgartners moved to St. Peter in the 1960s, Helen joined the local League of Women Voters organization.
She and Harriet Mason shared 50 years in service with the organization, which provides information on voter registration and seeks to inform the public about local issues.
“Helen worked intensely on voter registration. She was a large part of our League,” Mason said.
The League’s booth was a fixture at many public gatherings, including Rock Bend Folk Festival in St. Peter.
“Helen was a force,” said Lynn Solo, of North Mankato, a member of the St. Peter Area League of Women Voters.
‘She was determined everyone should register to vote and went to great lengths to ensure that we got out to many places to provide registration information.”
