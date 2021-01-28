MANKATO — Marian Anderson was a gifted artist with a natural ability to create paintings in life-like detail. Her original paintings adorn the walls of libraries, museums, homes and even a strip club.
The award-winning painter called the Mankato area home throughout her life; she had a lasting impact on many in the community through her artwork and dedication to give back.
Anderson died Tuesday in North Mankato. She was 84.
The artist is known for her wide variety of work; she painted mountain men, depictions of nature and faces of children. She also painted nostalgia pieces showing the history of the Mankato area and did a series on Native American culture.
Community members describe her as a kind, quiet person who cared deeply about others and gave back through her artwork.
“She wanted her art to speak instead of her,” said Jessica Potter, Blue Earth County Historical Society director.
Anderson donated her work and her gallery to the Blue Earth County Historical Society when she retired in 2010. The society now sells her reproduced prints and receives the sales from them. A small gallery that includes several original oil paintings are on display in the county’s history center.
At Mettler’s Bar and Restaurant downtown, original Anderson paintings of exotic dancers that worked at the bar adorn the walls. Anderson helped design Mettler’s and painted the bar’s artwork when it was being renovated in the 1970s.
“She was a sweet person,” said Mike Maes, the bar’s current owner who met Anderson while helping his dad with the business. “She always had creative ideas.”
Minnesota State University was able to pull Anderson out of retirement to make a piece celebrating the history and students of the school in 2011. The painting, called "Journey," was her last commissioned work and still hangs in Centennial Student Union.
To create it, the artist took time to listen to students and learn about what the school meant to alumni and the community, according to former student union director Laurie Woodward.
Anderson was able to travel as a painter to places such as Africa and France. She went on adventures with Ely polar explorer Will Steger and his dog-sled team, but her home always remained in the Mankato area.
One of her most-visited pieces in the community is a painting depicting Deep Valley and Maud Hart Lovelace’s Betsy-Tacy book series, which is on display in the Blue Earth County Library.
“Having this here ... it really brings the Betsy-Tacy stories to life,” said Kelly McBride, the library’s director.
The painting is visited by Lovelace fans from around the world.
Community members say Anderson was always giving back.
Amanda Stoffregen Pope was in middle school when she worked with Anderson. As part of a residency program at the Blue Earth County Library, Anderson brought kids together to create paintings showing the past, present and future of Mankato through the eyes of community youth. She reviewed and critiqued students’ work and helped them design the piece.
“We felt special,” Pope said. “It was nice to have that direction from a community artist.”
Students would come in one at a time and paint with her. The three paintings still hang in the children’s wing of the library.
More than 18 years later, Pope still remembers painting with Anderson and being encouraged by her to be creative.
“It’s another reminder of how she was so community focused,” Pope said. “She incorporated the community in the artwork and made artwork for the community.”
During Anderson’s childhood, people in her life recognized she had a gift and encouraged her to pursue art. Part of the reason she did the library residency was to give back and be that source of support for other children.
Anderson was born in Nicollet and grew up in rural Madelia. As a child, she found used paints at a local dump and created some of her first works using them. Throughout her career, she saved her old paint containers and kept them in vases and jars throughout her home. Anderson did this as a reminder of her roots and how she got her start painting, recalls Potter, the county historical society director.
A vase of paints used by Anderson are on display today at the Blue Earth County Historical Society near some of her original paintings. Anderson never had any professional training and learned to paint by doing.
“That was her gift,” Potter said. “Her paintings were realistic. You feel like you’re right there in that place with her.”
Anderson worked with her husband, Vince, for most of her career; he created the frames for her pieces before he died in 2005.
The historical society has been planning to host an exhibit in March of Anderson’s personal collection, including paintings that haven’t been seen by the public before.
“We are honored to be able to represent her work,” Potter said. “There’s a lot of pride in saying we are part of her story.”
