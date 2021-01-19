MANKATO — Just two years after he became sheriff of Blue Earth County, La Roy Wiebold was leading an interstate murder investigation. Helping send the killer to life in prison became one of his proudest accomplishments in his 22 years as sheriff.
The murder of Mankato State University students Michael and Barbara Jimenez in 1974 drew national headlines as Wiebold helped track their suspected killer to California.
Receipts to a California business were found near one of their discarded bodies, which led investigators to a suspect and to a storage locker rented by him that contained more evidence.
Edward Richard Clark was brought back to Minnesota where he was found guilty of murder and is serving a life sentence.
Wiebold went on to investigate several other murders and other memorable crimes. He also led the department through a time of substantial growth and modernization, former colleagues say.
The retired sheriff died unexpectedly Jan. 8 in Arizona. He was 80 years old.
Wiebold was the longest-serving sheriff of Blue Earth County up until current Sheriff Brad Peterson surpassed his record five years ago.
“He was a long-standing presence in the county and an outstanding sheriff,” said former sheriff's deputy Will Purvis.
Wiebold, grew up on a farm between Amboy and Mapleton and served as a weather forecaster in the Air Force before joining the Sheriff's Office in the 1960s, said his brother and colleague Loren Wiebold. He worked as a probation officer, dispatcher and deputy before replacing a retiring sheriff in 1972.
Loren by then also had joined the department as a deputy and later served under his brother as deputy sheriff.
“He brought the department from old age to up to date,” Loren said.
Significant changes Loren said his brother instituted included creating a shift schedule and new supervisory positions so deputies and a supervisor were on the road 24-7. Purvis noted he also created the position of dedicated jail officers so deputies no longer had to divide their time between jail and being on patrol.
Purvis still remembers La Roy Wiebold coming to his high school classroom to give a talk about law enforcement careers.
“I thought: 'Wow, I might like to be a part of his department,” Purvis recalled. “He represented the badge very well.”
Loren Wiebold, Purvis and Peterson described their former boss as tough but fair. He didn't mince words when a mistake was made, they said, but also was quick to lend a helping hand whenever one was needed.
“He had a lot of responsibility and he took that responsibility seriously,” Loren said.
Purvis said he especially appreciated the sheriff's support after he fatally shot an armed bank robber in North Mankato.
“He was always there when you needed him to be,” Purvis said. “He treated us like family. Like any family, we had our ups and downs.”
Peterson admitted he found Wiebold intimidating and steered clear of him after joining the department in 1980. But at the same time Peterson said he never doubted his tough boss “had a big heart” and would have his back when needed.
Peterson was still a relative rookie when he said other deputies pressed him to run against Wiebold in 1994. There was some internal discord, Peterson acknowledged, but declined to elaborate.
Wiebold was not happy after losing the election, Peterson said. But when they ran into each other a few months later, Peterson said he was surprised to receive a “thank-you.” Wiebold looked healthier, admitted the demands of the job had worn him down and said he was happier since retiring, Peterson said.
Wiebold stayed a few more years in Minnesota working for the state as an inspector of jails. He retired to Arizona but spent some time there teaching before fully retiring.
