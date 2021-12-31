ST. PETER — Bruce Davis was known as the Voice of the Valley by radio listeners in rural towns along the Minnesota River who tuned in to his newscasts.
A musician/songwriter as well as a radio man, Davis also was known locally for a ballad he wrote in the early 1990s. “The Rock Bend Song” remains the anthem for St. Peter’s annual September folk festival.
Davis, 71, died Dec. 25, in Rochester.
To college radio station listeners, he was the voice behind a Tuesday evening show that introduced them to folk legends and local musicians. Davis started as the host of KMSU’s “Folk Scene Etc.” in 2010.
On the show, Davis discussed aspects of the folk genre, with occasional side journeys into commentary on The Beatles and Bob Dylan. He often invited area musicians in to the independent radio station for live sets.
When KMSU General Manager Dwayne Megaw and Davis first met many years ago, they were both radio journalists covering a St. Peter City Council meeting for rival stations.
The veteran Davis decided to mentor Megaw, who was then a cub reporter, in listening to council minutes which often sound unexciting.
“’Pay attention’ he told me, ‘They are doing something important,” Megaw recalled.
“Bruce showed me the ropes. It was really a treat 2 1/2 years ago when I became manager of this station (KMSU) and I found out his show airs Tuesday nights.”
In addition to his radio background, Davis was a performing musician. He, along with Joni and Don Myers, of St. Peter, formed the trio, Folky Dokey, years ago, after becoming acquainted at their church.
“Bruce liked to play songs by Peter, Paul and Mary; but he was open to all kinds of music,” said Don Myers, who added he was encouraged by Davis to give playing guitar and the dulcimer a try.
Folky Dokey released a CD in 2012 during a party at the St. Peter Food Co-op. The recording includes arrangements by Davis of traditional holiday music.
“He loved Christmas music,” Don Myers said.
None of the trio’s members were full-time musicians; however, they played together often. Folky Dokey became a perennial favorite at Rock Bend Folk Festival.
The Myers also would accompany Davis when he would sing the lyrics he wrote to “The Rock Bend Song.”
Davis contributed that anthem for the Rock Bend Folk Festival around 1993, said Ron Arsenault, music coordinator for the free festival, which celebrated its 30th year in September. The song pays tribute to not only the festival, but mentions St. Peter, Traverse des Sioux and the Minnesota River.
“Sometimes, he would sing it at the beginning of the festival; sometimes we had him play later in the day when the crowd tends to be larger.”
Davis, who had been seriously ill, did not perform at the 2021 Rock Bend Folk Festival, organizer Kris Higginbotham said in an electronic message.
St. Peter was Davis’s adopted town. According to a brief biography on his KMSU show’s blog, he was “...originally from Terre Haute, Indiana. Played in a folk-rock band called Whole Wheat back in the 70s. Moved to Minnesota in 1978. Stayed after my truck wouldn’t start again that winter.”
Davis studied radio broadcasting at Brown Institute in Minneapolis. That’s where he met his wife, Denice, in 1984, at the Monday Night Square Dance Collective. He was a caller; she was a novice.
“As a caller, people would say to Bruce, ‘You have such a nice voice’ — that’s one of the reasons he decided to study radio broadcasting,” Denice said.
Bruce Davis’ career as a announcer included 18 years behind the microphone at KRBI. During his time at the station he built a bond with community members, a bond cemented with weeks of intensive reporting following the devastating 1998 tornado.
In 2018, he shared his account of that day and the events that followed at a “Tell Me A Story” event at the Treaty Site History Center in St. Peter.
A Dec. 19 Facebook post by Denice said her husband, a cancer survivor, recently had emergency surgery.
He had remained hospitalized at Rochester until his death.
KMSU aired a tribute to Davis earlier this week and will re-broadcast favorite “Folk Scene, Etc.” shows throughout January.
Memorial services are tentatively planned for sometime in 2022.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, Rochester, assisted the Davis family.
