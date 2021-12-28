NORTH MANKATO — Paul Butzer had a zest for life that couldn't be slowed by age or ailments.
A week before he died at age 93, he shuffled unsteadily to his driveway to putter with his motorhome.
A decade earlier, his walking limited by the effects of polio, he would take his wife, Shirley, who was suffering from Alzheimer's, and their dog on motorhome trips around the country. His wife died in 2017.
"He had an indomitable spirit," said his daughter Abby. "Come hell or high water, he was going to live life to the fullest, no matter his physical limitations. Days before he died (on Dec. 22) he was still making plans."
Butzer had a varied career, working as a teacher for a year, then 20 years owning and operating Paul's Service Center on Front Street in Mankato, renaming it Tire Associates when he stopped selling gasoline. In 1975 he sold the business and began selling real estate with Layman-Todd Realty. When he got his broker's license, he established Butzer Realty and eventually became a franchisee for Coldwell Banker.
His love for motorized things — particularly ones that needed ongoing fixing — was legendary among family and friends.
"He could buy new things, but mentally he couldn't buy new," said son Todd. "He'd buy things that required a bunch of dinking around. He was a good tinkerer, mechanic."
Abby said his six kids knew that any given road trip with him could often include an unscheduled purchase.
"He'd be driving back home from somewhere and see a motorhome parked along the road, and he'd stop and buy it. He had three motorhomes at once one time."
No one remembers how many used cars he owned over his life, but he'd often drive them for a while and then give them to one of his 23 grandchildren.
Butzer also owned a Bonanza airplane for most of his life.
"He still owned it when he died," said longtime friend and fellow flyer Bernie Davey. "He did a lot of flying in his younger days. He mothballed it about five years ago."
When he was in his 70s, Butzer decided he wanted a motorcycle, made offers on two different ones and ended up buying them both.
Davey would go on cycle rides with Butzer. "The last time we went out, he had his cane strapped to the back of his (BMW) motorcycle. He was determined," Davey said.
Butzer had deep roots in Mankato — his grandfather ran a shoe store on Front Street and his dad was a physician in Mankato — and he was a booster of the community.
He long did a radio show on KTOE with Don Rivet. "Instead of talking about real estate, which is what he was supposed to do, he'd just talk about Mankato. He loved Mankato," Todd said.
He was a lifetime member of the Sertoma Club and helped start chapters in other communities.
His success in business was aided by his love of people. "He would talk to everyone and ask them questions, and he always found some connection to them," Abby said.
During his short teaching career, he taught most every subject at the small school in Verdi, Minnesota, in 1950, right after he and Shirley married.
"He kept in touch with his students up until he died," Abby said. "He outlived most of his students, but there were four or five yet and they'd all get together once a year."
