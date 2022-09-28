NORTH MANKATO — “The river's just a gift from God ... I've probably found as much God on the river as I ever did in a church.”
That's what self-proclaimed river rat Joe Michel told The Free Press in 2015.
Michel had been diagnosed with cancer and died Sept. 22. He was 86.
The local paddling legend from Judson Bottom Road learned to canoe when he was young and remained a daily devotee throughout his life. He also enjoyed time outdoors on his 10-speed bicycle.
"When he was on the Red Jacket (Trail) — that would be after he'd biked from Mankato — he'd stop by our house," said friend Janet Fasnacht.
"He just enjoyed the beauty of it (biking). I want to be like that when I am 86."
Fasnacht's husband, George, recalled shared activities he'd experienced with Michel as members of the Mankato Paddling and Outings Club.
"We were paddling on Swan Lake a few years ago. I was in a kayak, Joe was in a canoe — I could hardly keep up with him," George said.
There was a streak of competitiveness in Michel. There is the fact he built his own wood-strip racing canoes and took fourth at the national competition with paddling partner Dale Hennek in 1973.
Michel also was known for his storytelling, especially those in which he recounted his river trips. He’d paddled thousands of miles in more than a dozen states. He’d take his canoe along on jobs when he worked as a union electrician who traveled to work across the country, including several stints on the Alaskan pipeline.
Free Press staff had been privy to many of Michel's stories including this one related while canoeing alongside Tim Krohn and John Cross on a stretch of the Minnesota River:
Michel was happily paddling down the river during an historic flood. He'd pulled up to a closed bridge and lifted his canoe over the railing, where a patrolling deputy asked him what what he was doing. "He said, 'You can’t canoe this.' I said, 'Why not? It’s the same river, just higher.'” Michel then threw his canoe over the downriver side of the bridge and continued on his way.
He kept notebooks of each year’s travels since his retirement, noting where he went, how far he paddled and what he saw. He said in all his canoeing, he’d had only one brush with disaster that he remembered — the time on the swollen Minnesota River when a giant cottonwood tree floating downstream suddenly began to flip and nearly smashed him.
The Fasnachts own a copy of book detailing their late friend's local canoeing adventures: "Judson to Mankato: Joe Michel Paddles the Minnesota." Brand Frentz authored the book published in 2015 by Duck Boat Press.
Michel started canoeing and learned to swim well as a kid after seeing his friend and another boy drown on Lake Washington when waves overwhelmed their canoe.
Over the decades, Michel helped recover three bodies from water.
In May of this year, he was on a marsh near Eagle Lake helping in the search for Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30, who’d been missing for 18 days.
“I had been out there two days earlier and didn’t see anything. There was a helicopter out and a lot of drones and searchers. I went out again (the next day), thinking her body may have risen,” he'd said.
“I found the body floating in tall reeds. I could see the gas station where they’d last seen her. She had to go through at least 100 yards of cattails to get to the open water where she was,” Michel said.
“It’s a sad thing. I came upon her body and said a prayer and called my wife (Bev) and then called 911.”
Michel well understood the pain felt by Chuol’s family. He lost his son John to cancer in 2012.
“Every day I think about it, but there’s a lot to be thankful for, too. I have a lot to be thankful for, and there’s a lot to pray for.”
One way Michel showed his gratitude for life was by serving as a Salvation Army bell ringer.
After he received recognition one season for being the individual receiving the most kettle donations, Michel added to his list of nicknames, alongside "river rat." According to his obituary, he liked to say he was the Salvation Army's Number 1 Ding-a-Ling.
A celebration of life honoring Michel begins 3 p.m. Thursday at the Eagles Club, 708 N. Riverfront Drive.
