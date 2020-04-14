NORTH MANKATO — Anyone living in North Mankato or Mankato in the 1960s to the 1980s knew Chuck Frost, the longtime pharmacist who operated Frost Drug on Belgrade Avenue.
"People still come up to me sometimes and call me Chuck," said his son Mark Frost, also a pharmacist. "That was always fine by me."
Frost, 97, died Friday at the Hillcrest Health Care Center.
Chuck Frost grew up in southwestern Minnesota. His dad was also a pharmacist, who moved the family to Mankato.
"They grew up in the Depression, but they still had a good time," Mark said.
While in school, Frost met his future wife, Katherine Thro, the daughter of John Thro who operated several Thro Drug stores locally.
Frost was called into the Army Air Force during the end of World War II. "He flew a B17. The good thing is he ended up flying into London on the day they declared peace," Mark said.
While he flew a bit for fun after the war, Frost didn't have much time for that or his other passion of hunting as a young man, his son said. "There were 10 of us kids, five girls and five boys. He went to all our sports games. It kept him pretty busy."
The young family grew up on Garfield Avenue in North Mankato. "We had a good life. It was a phenomenal place to grow up. We went down to the lake every day," Mark said.
Chuck later moved his family to Hawaiian Drive in Mankato.
Frost worked with his father-in-law until Thro retired and sold the North Mankato pharmacy to him, renaming it Frost Drug. The first store on Belgrade Avenue burned in a fire and Frost moved down the street to be next to the grocery store.
"He stayed there until he retired in the mid-'80s," said Mark, who worked with his dad for a time before working at other pharmacies.
In retirement the Frosts traveled extensively in Europe and spent some winter months in Arizona.
Katherine died of Alzheimer's in 2011.
"Dad was down there every day in the morning and evening to be with her," Mark said. "After she died, we'd take him out for drives and he always wanted us to drive by her place."
