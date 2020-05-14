MANKATO — Bernie Lindberg sometimes would don a Darth Vader T-shirt, then use his wheezy, asthmatic breathing to mimic the voice of the infamous villain for the amusement of family and friends.
So when he died May 4, on Star Wars Day 2020, his sister, Colleen Lindberg, found the coincidence poignantly fitting.
Bernie was 62.
To the general public, he was known as a force for good — a cheerful crossing guard who'd helped lost children find their homes. Throughout several school years in the early 2000s, Bernie was posted, rain or shine, near the corner of Pleasant Street and Byron Avenue.
Bernie's signature greeting to passers-by was a two-handed wave.
"He used a kind of butterfly motion," Colleen said, adding that sometimes motorists asked if the wave was a secret signal, perhaps intended for members of the Masonic Lodge.
"No, it's for the kids, he'd tell them."
Bernie also was familiar to locals as that good-natured guy willing to help out with the used cans of paint dropped off at a site on Summit Avenue. A part-time employee at the hazardous waste management/product reuse center, his duties included helping unload vehicles.
"I have never met a more jolly person," said Jean Lundquist, retired coordinator for Blue Earth County's recycling program.
Colleen said her brother enjoyed interacting with the motorists who used the center's services. He especially liked visiting with canine passengers.
"He'd call out to them all, 'Hello, baby, sweetheart, cutie.'"
Bernie was an environmentalist as well as an animal lover. He successfully campaigned in the 1980s and 1990s to preserve a section of Mankato's Glenwood Creek for wildlife.
Mary Dowd, retired dean of students at Minnesota State University, said he was a familiar face at local activist events.
Dowd recalled a "Bernieism" she was treated to every time their paths crossed, whether at a rally or near his crossing guard station.
"Wherever we were, he'd also show his respect to me by taking off his baseball cap. It was such as old-fashioned gesture. I was always impressed by his optimism."
Colleen's recounted a story Bernie told that crystallizes his use of humor to handle life's obstacles.
Earlier this month, he rode a mobility bus to his bank so he could cash his stimulus check. The bus couldn't make it through the bank's drive-thru, so he'd dismounted, along with his walker, to take care of business.
On the way back to the bus, a strong gust of wind blew Bernie's cap off his head. He'd let go of his walker as he followed his cap. The walker rolled away until it stopped near the mobility bus.
"It was a typical Bernie Day," he'd told Colleen.
She said her brother, who suffered from back and knee pain and who'd recently had upper neck surgery, used as a mantra the Monty Python song "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."
"'Life can be so tough, I want to do something for people they can enjoy," he'd said.
Throughout his crossing guard career, Bernie would bring candy or small toys to hand out to children. He nominated students for Spirit of Youth Awards. He attended birthday parties and student performances.
Several parents repaid Bernie's kindnesses to their children.
"They would bring him an egg sandwich, a can of pop on a hot day, or on a cold day, they would give him a ride home," Colleen said.
"Kids are the one thing that kept me sane," he told The Free Press in 2008, when he temporarily stepped down from his crossing guard job after reassignment to a different location that was difficult for him to get to. "They gave me hope through all the health problems and back pain and trouble walking."
His generosity and kindness apparently were lessons in gratitude for several families with school-age kids.
Overwhelming community support helped end Bernie's short hiatus from crossing guard duties.
Motorists nearing the corner of Pleasant Street and Byron Avenue honked and busloads of children waved greetings when they recognized the familiar figure had returned to his former post, wearing his trademark reflective vest and carrying his crossing flag.
Memorials for the man who spent decades keeping young pedestrians safe will be scheduled when the pandemic has passed and his mourners can safely gather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.