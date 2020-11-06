MANKATO — Retired Mankato businessman Joe Galli was as popular in town as the frozen confections topped with curlicues he sold at Dairy Queen West.
“DQ Joe” died Sunday at his home. He was 77.
“People said he had a heart of gold and a smile for everybody,” said daughter JoRae Galli Storm.
His Dilly Bar varieties secured DQ Joe’s hand-dipped novelty treats a place in local folklore.
Customers have traveled miles for the frozen soft-serve treats on sticks with coating flavors not available at other Dairy Queens.
Toasted coconut, chocolate peppermint and black raspberry are three of the favorite flavors sold in the “olden days,” Galli Storm said.
His family’s not sure of the origins of DQ Joe’s idea for offering a wide variety of flavors, said Galli Storm, the current owner of Dairy Queen West. She goes by DQ JoJo when on the job.
Condolences left on her Facebook page have used the word “legend” to describe her father. His public image’s connection to the business stayed strong despite the passing of years since he manned the counter.
People stop, as often as weekly, asking for him.
“’Does DQ Joe still own this place?’ they say. I didn’t realize how many people’s lives he had touched,” Galli Storm said.
The Galli family has heard from people who’d worked at Dairy Queen West when they were young. Some mention the life lessons and customer service skills they learned from DQ Joe.
“Every time I talk to people I worked with (at Dairy Queen West) we say we’d like to earn enough at our current jobs so that we could just go back and work there,” Andrew Braun, a travel nurse of Portland, Oregon, said Thursday.
Braun was a Mankato West student when he began working for DQ Joe in 2004. He worked for the Galli family for seven years.
“The work ethic I learned there translated as a way that has helped me be where I am today.”
Jeanette Musser Gruenhagen, of Denver, also was a teen when she worked at Dairy Queen West.
Last summer, she visited her former workplace and wrote DQ Joe a letter expressing her gratitude.
“Joe would let teenagers be themselves and he had confidence in their abilities. He was so super upbeat, an optimist who tried to see the best in all human beings.”
Galli Storm officially took over the business in the spring of 2006. Her father stayed on part-time for the next three business seasons. She described her father’s routine during retirement and when he was in better health. He was a member of more than one coffee klatch group and a patron of local restaurants.
“He always wore his Dairy Queen shirt, embroidered with the words ‘DQ Joe.’”
That same moniker was used on the license plates for the yellow pickup truck he drove around town.
When Vicki Galli first met her husband, Joe was driving “a snazzy red convertible Corvette.” However, it was his friendly, not-stuffy personality that really caught her eye.
He was “a cool guy” who “wooed me over.”
The Gallis both grew up on the Iron Range in families with Italian heritage. (Joe also had Slovenian blood).
Vicki is the niece of the late restaurateur Sammy Perrella, who founded the Sammy’s Pizza and Restaurant Chain.
When the two were newlyweds, Joe owned and operated the West Duluth Sammy’s.
Galli Storm and her sister, Jennifer Marshall, of Mankato, were born in Duluth.
After about 10 years of operating a late-night pizza business, their father grew tired of being away from his young family. Joe changed his career course in 1976 by purchasing the Standard Oil bulk plant at Mankato. He later moved into the trucking industry with Ryder/PIE.
In 1990, he purchased Dairy Queen West.
“When he first bought the store, he worked all the time,” Storm said.
Mollie Galli, who died in 2015, was 70 when she moved to Mankato to help her only child at his business. Soon DQ Joe’s mom also had a public nickname: DQ Grandma.
Vicki had a career of her own and limited time to spend at Dairy Queen West. The couple spent their time together enjoying shared interests.
“There was so much more to our father than the business and Dilly Bars,” Galli Storm said.
For example, in 2014, DQ Joe was the oldest contestant at the Dancing With the Stars fundraiser for the American Red Cross.
“My parents were always winning dance contests aboard cruise ships when they traveled.”
The couple also enjoyed being together on sheets of ice.
“Once they moved to Mankato, they started curling.”
They played the sport together for 30 years. In 1984, they won the St. Paul Winter Carnival Bonspiel and Wausau Invitational Bonspiel events.
Galli Storm said Dairy Queen West will close for the season in the week following her father’s memorial service.
