MANKATO — Retired Minnesota State University economics professor Joe Moosally was an independent thinker who was both analytical and creative.
“They say people predominately use the right side of their brain or their left; my father used both sides,” said Michelle Moore.
Moosally died July 17 at his home in Mankato. He was 89.
He born in northern Syria in 1934 and came to the United States in 1961. The first in his family to immigrate to the United States, Moosally aided several relatives in resettling to this country.
Moosally met his Minnesotan wife-to-be, Beatrice, when they were students at the University of Minnesota. In 1969, they moved to Mankato where both were MSU faculty members.
In 1989, he and his sister, Josephine Khoury, who had moved to the states six years earlier, presented a program about their native country to MSU students and the Mankato public.
Moosally traveled back to his home country several times, often accompanied by his wife and daughter.
“I was 3 years old when I first went to Syria,” Moore said. “We traveled a lot ... England, Malaysia, Scandinavia, Italy.”
Her parents not only showed their only child the world, they “brought the world to me and to Mankato,” Moore said.
“They were big proponent of multi-culturalism and supporters of MSU’s international festivals.
“When I was young, I didn’t realize how different my life was from others. Two languages were spoken in my house. Our basement was often filled with international students playing pingpong,” she said.
Nabil Salaymeh, of Minneapolis, recalled how his then-professor would sometimes join in the table tennis games and the backyard parties the Moosallys put on for 30 or so college kids.
Joe was a father figure to many male students at a time when they were many miles from home.
“He would ask us, ‘How are your classes going? Do you have any finals coming up? It’s important to your parents that you study,’” Salaymeh said.
“Everybody loved him, liked him, because we knew he cared.”
The Moosallys created a scholarship for MSU’s students visiting from other countries, the Joe and Bea Moosally Fund, and they had been sustaining supporters of the Gladys B. Olson International Student Endowment.
Joseph also stood ready to provide financial advice.
After his graduation from MSU’s business administration program, Salaymeh began a career that required him to work overseas.
“Each time I was back in Minnesota, I would go to see Joe.”
When Salaymeh returned to live in Minneapolis, the road trips to Mankato continued.
“Our last visit was a few weeks before he died. He said first in English, then in Arabic ‘You are a faithful friend.’”
Moore said her father’s medical condition made it necessary for him to undergo leg amputation. A huge fan of dance and musicals, he adapted to a new way of appreciating the arts.
“He became the master of YouTube. He listened to a lot of Arabic music and watched Chinese and Korean dancing, ethnic dances and belly dancing. And he loved watching black-and-white movies. ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ was his favorite.”
