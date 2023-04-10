If there's a favorite memory Margaret Schreyer had to pick of her brother-in-law, she said it's his laugh.
Gene Schreyer, who was a school teacher and principal at Immanuel Lutheran High School in Mankato, often worked with his students to write and direct plays they would perform at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
After the students finished the rough draft of the scripts, Gene would bring them over to Margaret's house to polish them up with his brother, Lowell, in their downstairs music room.
"I would be upstairs kind of listening, but I would hear what they were doing, and all of the sudden I would hear peals of laughter when they came up with one more funny joke," Margaret said.
Gene died at age 85 on March 31 in Mankato.
Margaret described her brother-in-law as a passionate educator, who stayed at the private Lutheran high school throughout his career.
Gene first started teaching there in 1963 and would later become principal in 1992. Even after he retired in 2000, he continued to teach German for three more years.
His relationship with his students was personal, Margaret said.
"He loved working with the kids, talking with them. They would come to him with their problems, sort of a counselor-type relationship, too," she said.
Margaret said Gene wanted his students to have fun.
"One of the big deals was the junior and senior banquet that they had every spring, and he and the kids would write a script for it," she said.
Educating was always something Gene wanted to do, Margaret said, adding he was first inspired after teaching Sunday school. Part of the reason he stayed at the high school, she said, was its connection to their faith.
He was even interested in becoming a pastor at one point in his own education, she said.
Gene graduated from Bethany Lutheran High School in 1956 and the Junior College in 1958 before furthering his education at Immanuel Lutheran College and Seminary, which was then in Mankato. There he earned a teaching degree in 1961 and a preaching degree in 1963.
Simultaneously he attended Mankato State College and graduated with a bachelor's of science in social studies in teaching in 1969.
Although Immanuel Lutheran's college moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the high school remained in Mankato and Gene was called as one of two original teachers to the high school, according to his obituary. He taught a variety of subjects over the years, from history and geography to civics, English, German, religion, art and music appreciation.
Levi Gale Redlin, a former pastor at the church who said Gene was one of the first people he met in school, described him as a close friend who was very easy to talk with.
"He was very stalwart in his faith," he said.
Lane Fischer, a former student of Gene's who would also later become his coworker, was also involved in Gene's performances.
"He really put everything into those, and he tried to do what he could to make every student in the class able to participate. If they didn't want to be on stage, they could do backdrops, they could do decorations," he said.
One of the most incredible moments of watching Gene direct, Fischer said, was in the 1960s.
That was when the church burned in a fire, and Gene found an alternate location to hold the performances at a Best Western.
As his student, Fischer described Gene as a legend.
"He was always on task, and I don't know how to word that, but he was always prepared. He was very passionate about his work. He loved teaching," he said. "You'd have to really struggle to fail his class, just because he tried to give you so many different ways of learning."
He added Gene wanted every one of his students to shine.
"He made people feel part of the group. I didn't ever get a sense that he had a favorite," he said.
Aside from his education career and becoming a husband and father, Gene was a fun brother-in-law, Margaret said.
"We did a lot of fun things. (My husband and I) got involved in some trips to banjo conventions and things like that and took him along. He wanted to see all the historical sites that he'd been teaching about," she said.
She also said Gene was involved in the creation of a film library for teachers to borrow from for their classes. "He needed films, and he knew other schools needed films, too, so they had a cooperative set up," she said.
Redlin, who visited Gene a few times while he was sick, said he kept his faith with him until he died.
"He carried that even until his last breath," he said.
His visitation and funeral services are Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
