JANESVILLE — Engineer Jack Sexton grew up on a piece of land that juts out into Lake Elysian.
Sexton’s skills in knowing what’s necessary to make sturdy structures with reliable mechanical and electrical systems are recognized by building contractors throughout Minnesota.
His charismatic approach to religious faith also was known statewide.
Sexton died Sept. 4. He was 95.
He was in the Navy ROTC when he graduated with a degree in aeronautical engineering. A Navy veteran, he established a consulting engineer firm in 1951.
The long list of schools, churches and commercial and government buildings in southwestern Minnesota he helped design includes Gustavus Adolphus’ Christ Chapel, Mankato East High School, St. John’s Catholic Church and structures on the campuses of South Central College and Minnesota State University.
“At one time, my father was the only mechanical, electrical and structural engineer outside of the Twin Cities,” said Kevin Sexton, of Eagan.
In the mid-1970s, Jack and his wife, Peggy, established a space where people could go to commune with God and fortify their faith: Holy Spirit Retreat Center in rural Janesville.
“Dad wanted it to be for contemplating why you were on earth and a place where you could get out away from the hubbub,” said Kevin Sexton, one of 13 siblings.
Three of their children had died at early ages. The Sextons handled their grief, in part, by hosting getaways for spiritual reflection on their 38-acre property.
“They felt moved to provide a place that would bring people together to heal and grow spiritually,” said Kristen Lucas, a volunteer for Metta Retreat Center, the current name for the center.
“Through his grief he built this beautiful place and from it he has cultivated decades of peace in others,” she said.
The Sextons operated their rural Janesville retreat until they were in their 70s, then handed the property over to The Sisters of St. Francis, a religious order based in Rochester.
“We had it for 21 years, and before that, the Sextons had it for about 20 years,” said Sister JoAnn Haney, of rural Janesville.
The acreage was purchased in 2018 by Buddhist monks and renamed Metta Retreat Center.
Haney said she and others who worked at Holy Spirit Retreat Center attended Sexton’s funeral last week.
“He was a very influential and faithful man. He really left a mark with his charismatic approach to faith,” she said.
A book Jack authored — “The Pelicans” — describes how they endeavored to use their own resources and their belief in God’s word, Haney said. “The story goes that Jack and Peggy were sitting at the lake shore when they were moved by the Spirit (to establish the retreat).”
“Although my parents were Catholic, they meant it to be multi-denominational,” Kevin Sexton said.
Val Curtis is a co-administrator for biannual women’s spirituality gatherings there.
“There’s no other place like it around,” Curtis said, describing the center’s dining room, sleeping and mediation spaces, and chapel. “It’s close to Mankato and it’s a beautiful and very spiritual place.”
Curtis, who has attended retreats on Sextons Point for at least 20 years, had met the couple several times.
“They’d give us a walk-through. He’d make sure we knew what light switch to use, then they would let us do our own thing.
“I remember Jack, he was very kind. He did an amazing job in designing the retreat center.”
