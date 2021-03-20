LE CENTER — Ron Germscheid was the guy every small town needs.
“He was one of the greatest guys around. He helped everybody and helped every organization. It’s hard to express what he meant to this town,” said friend Woody Gentz.
“He was a very religious person. He worked at the church all the time. He was there cleaning up the dishes after everyone left. He never asked for anything — he just gave all the time.”
Germscheid, former auditor of Le Sueur County, died at home March 8. Germscheid, diagnosed with cancer in 2005, was 68 years old.
Longtime friend Mike Nelson said Germscheid helped in everything. “There wasn’t anything he wasn’t involved in. KCs, the Lions Club, fire department fundraisers. He was lining up every parade in town,” Nelson said.
“He volunteered more time than a lot of people work. Since his retirement, especially, he was everywhere. He never sat still.”
Germscheid was also involved in the Sheriff’s Youth Project, Le Center Volunteer Ambulance Service, the food shelf, American Legion and helped coach youth football.
Germscheid graduated in 1974 from the College of St. Thomas. After working a year for McCabe Tiling, he started working for Le Sueur County, where he worked for the next 34 years. He eventually became chief deputy auditor and then county auditor in the early 2000s until his retirement in 2009.
Former County Administrator Darrell Pettis said Germscheid was the last elected county auditor. During the time up to his retirement, Germscheid helped the county transition as it combined the auditor and treasurer into one position.
“He was a very good person. His big thing was public service. On St. Patrick’s Day they always had Mulligan stew at the church and Ron delivered it all over. He helped deliver election equipment for the county. He called bingo every week at the Legion,” Pettis said.
“Ron was a very much behind the scenes person,” he said.
“There are people who are out in front and there are workers behind the scene. Ron was a worker. Ron made things run. He didn’t like the limelight; he was more of a doer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.