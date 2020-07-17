NORTH MANKATO — There was never any question on where former North Mankato councilman Dave Pearson stood on an issue.
"He wasn't wishy-washy," said Gary Zellmer, who served as the city's mayor part of the time Pearson was a councilman during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"Dave was a strong proponent for North Mankato. He looked out for its citizens."
Pearson died Sunday at his home. He was 70.
He worked at Xcel Energy for 44 years, retiring in 2014 as manager of community and government relations.
Jean Pearson said her husband had suffered an inherited chronic illness for decades and was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a few years ago. Having the disease did not keep him from being involved in his community.
“He served on just about every board you can imagine. He really was a community person — that's what his job with Xcel was.”
He served on the boards for the YMCA, United Way and other area nonprofits and was an active volunteer. Pearson was named to Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association's Hall of Fame in 2008, an honor presented for three decades of coaching youth baseball teams and later serving as an ump.
"Dave played baseball even before we had kids. He later coached our son's team," Jean said.
Pearson also liked to travel and to fish.
“In 2018, right after he got his diagnosis, we went on a 28-day cruise together,” said Pearson's longtime friend Pete Schreiner, of North Mankato. “He had called us up and said, 'Let's go to Tahiti, let's go to Bora Bora, let's go to the Hawaiian Islands.'”
Pearson and Schreiner and their spouses traveled together to see the Panama Canal.
“The Schreiners have been our friends for a long time,” Jean said, referring to the godparents of her daughter.
“We agreed to go with Dave and Jean, even if at the time I didn't know where Bora Bora was,” Jelaine Schreiner said.
Dave and Pete also went on fishing trips together. In 1978, they brought a 9-pound 10-ounce walleye back from Lake of the Woods. The trophy fish was stuffed and mounted.
“Neither of our wives wanted it in their houses, so we agreed to share it,” Pete said.
“Every six months, we switch,” said Jean describing the tradition between the two families.
She's not sure whose hook caught the walleye that right now is displayed in the Schreiners' den. “I am certainly willing to let them or the children keep it.”
The men also shared membership in a group that pooled money together to buy stocks and bonds and play the market. Pearson, who earned a degree in business and economics from Mankato State University, took care of the books.
Schreiner said the investment club was very important to his friend, who continued to serve the group as long as he was able.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.