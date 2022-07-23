Robert Smith was a fighter, but never one to take himself too seriously.
“You knew that you were loved by him if he had you in a headlock, grabbed your nose, and you had some unusual nicknames,” said Smith’s daughter, Julie Frazier.
Smith died July 14 at age 73 of Parkinson’s disease.
Whether serving as a Marine, deputy sheriff, father or grandfather, Smith acted as a hard-working, fearless and loving leader.
As a 19-year-old, Smith enlisted to fight as a Force Recon Marine during the Vietnam War. He experienced several brushes with death and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in combat.
One of Smith’s closest friends, Brad Peterson, said Smith’s fierce loyalty and care for others came, in part, from his wartime experiences.
“He felt it was his duty to protect (his fellow Marines) and make sure they were always safe,” Peterson said. “And that also went to his family … Nobody was gonna get to his loved ones.”
In an interview for The Free Press in 1999, Smith recounted a story in Vietnam when he had an extremely close call with a Bengal tiger. He remembered hearing his partner’s screams in the middle of the night, as he was carried off and eaten. When the tiger returned for Smith and the others, the Marines fired off bullets from their semi-automatic, killing it.
While these types of terrifying, and sometimes grisly, experiences stuck with Smith post-war, Frazier said her dad enjoyed sharing them with others, able to separate the pain from the excitement when telling these stories. She said in high school, her friends would come to the house just to listen to them.
“He just loved telling stories,” Frazier said. “And I think part of that was therapeutic for him. Obviously, these were traumatic things that happened, but he still told it in a fun and engaging way where my children aren’t traumatized from hearing them.”
And his life of service gave him many more stories to tell.
Smith served as a law enforcement officer for 27 years, putting his body on the line once again to help others. In 1976, he was shot serving as a deputy sheriff in Blue Earth County, working a roadblock to apprehend a group of people raiding a sporting goods store. Almost all of his major organs were hit, sparing just his heart and kidneys.
Nevertheless, Smith recovered and returned to work.
Peterson, who is now sheriff of Blue Earth County, said when he joined the force, Smith, an older officer, quickly became one of his closest friends.
As partners, the two fed off each other’s strengths. Peterson said coworkers often asked how they made so many arrests and got so many confessions out of people.
“It was just good police work,” Peterson said. “That was our job … Protect the public and get bad guys off the streets, and that’s what we went after every time we were on duty. That’s what Bob strived for and that’s what rubbed off on me.”
However, Smith took time for leisure, too. Peterson said Smith taught him how to hunt and fish, and the two would take trips to do just that after long hours at work.
“My wife said he was the only person she was ever jealous of,” Peterson said.
He said the two used to hunt bears and scavenged for dead farm animals to use to bait them. He said on one trip, a farmer gifted them a dead pig, which they decided to use as a prank.
“Just for fun, we put it on top of our pickup that was piled full of bait, and then stuck an apple in its mouth,” Peterson said, laughing. “It was looking backwards at all the people behind us, and they would look, and boy, they’d take off. Thought we were probably a couple of old hillbillies.”
Smith retired from the force in 1999 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which his wife, Tessy, said was linked to exposure to Agent Orange when he was fighting in Vietnam. The family decided to move to Edisto Island in South Carolina, a place they stumbled upon on during a road trip, which quickly became home.
Tessy Smith said the disease progressed slowly, giving her husband time for everything he loved most, fishing and hunting on their property, traveling to Key West and bonding with family. Frazier said her two children saw him as their hero, just like so many others.
“To see this big tough Marine and retired deputy sheriff being so kind and gentle, he would do anything for them, and he was just always cracking jokes,” Frazier said.
“Tough exterior,” Peterson said. “But he had a very soft heart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.