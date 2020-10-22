ST. PETER — Tom Freeman's life experiences gave him familiarity with a wide range of topics. That's why it was good to be on his trivia team.

“A person might be a genius in one area, but it's much better to have well-rounded knowledge,” said Tom Leonhardt, a host of Savants of Question contests at Patrick's in St. Peter.

“Tom was a trivia buff who knew stuff about all kinds of things. He and his team were usually in the running. But even when his team didn't win, he would come up and shake our hands and say, 'This was fun and entertaining.'”

Freeman died Oct. 2 after suffering a heart attack. He was 63.

Patrick's has suspended in-person trivia contests because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Leonhardt, along with his co-host, Ben Findley, created a virtual tribute to Freeman on their social media page.

“In the photo we posted of Tom, he is wearing one of his many cool hats.”

Cindy Freeman said her husband had collected at least 20 various styles of headgear.

“He loved to wear his hats.”

That description fit Freeman figuratively as well as literally. He'd majored in geography at Northern Illinois University, where he also was a Division I wrestler. Gardening, local history, ballroom dancing and piloting drones were just a few of many interests he'd enjoyed.

St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee played pickup basketball with Freeman at St. Peter Community Center.

"He was gentle, even-tempered and easy to be around but still very competitive and good at it," Lee wrote in an email.

"I couldn’t help but be happier when Tom was there playing, or even when I would see him around town. He was always styling a cool hat. The community lost a great guy."

More than two decades ago, when Freeman was transferred by Cargill to St. Peter from Iowa, he brought along his family as well as a general curiosity.

The Freemans' son and daughter, Steve and Tiffany, were teens when they began to show an interest in a sport that was popular throughout the world but not so much in Nicollet County.

“When we came to St. Peter, there was no soccer. There weren't a lot of people who knew about the game, so Tom educated himself,” Cindy said.

Retired St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Director Jane Timmerman got “all on board" when Freeman first approached her about forming a youth soccer program.

“I saw it as a good alternative for kids, one that didn't require a lot of equipment and would not be expensive for parents.”

Timmerman said Freeman's interest in soccer went beyond creating teams for his children.

“He became a trainer and a referee; then he trained other people.”

For several evenings in a row following her husband's death, several former St. Peter soccer players gathered around a bonfire in the Freemans' backyard, Cindy said. “Every night our son was home, they would come by to talk about how Tom had influenced their lives.”

About 100 people attended memorial services for Freeman at Minnesota Square Park's pavilion, said Jonna Hruby, a funeral director with St. Peter Funeral Home.

Nicollet County Historical Society members found out about Freeman's Oct. 2 death as they arrived at “Shadows at the Crossing” an annual event he'd been a volunteer at in 2019.

“Tom's passing leaves a void in our history family,” said Jessica Becker, NCHS executive director.

“He was a great tour guide. Tom was wonderful with learners of all ages, but he was especially good with kids. He was always quick with a smile and a joke, and they responded to that. More than anything, though, we'll miss his love for life. It was infectious.”

“My Tom, he loved to learn. He loved to listen to people, even if they had an opinion different than his, and he loved to share what he had learned,” Cindy said.