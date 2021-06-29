NORTH MANKATO — Ken Albrecht had many loves and interests in his life: his wife, Jan, who died five years ago and his two daughters, Kirsten Albrecht Riehle and Liz Albrecht Schiferl; his farm where he long operated a large vegetable operation; teaching civil engineering; serving in numerous political posts and organizations such as the Southern Minnesota Initiative Fund; all things railroad; his alma mater, the University of Minnesota; and restoring pipe organs.
But when his daughters had to move him off his rural North Mankato farm three years ago to a memory care facility, there were two things he had the hardest time parting with — his cats, Calvin and Hobbs.
"He loved cats, especially orange and gold cats," Kirsten said. "It was hard when we took him from home and he couldn't see them."
Liz said his affection for the Calvin and Hobbs comic strip and cats got passed on. "His grandchildren have very much inherited the love of cats and the love of Calvin and Hobbs."
Albrecht died June 20 at Oak Terrace, Autumn Lane memory care in North Mankato. He was 87.
Albrecht served on the Nicollet County Board for 13 years, starting in 1983, was a founding member of the Minnesota Rivers Council, served on the U of M regents selection committee and on numerous other committees.
His broad range of interests brought him into contact with a wide spectrum of people, from local constituents in Belgrade Township where he long served as board chair, to state and national political figures, university officials, agriculture leaders, music lovers and more.
"He liked to talk and was witty and funny. He really valued education and was concerned that there was a brain drain in outstate Minnesota," Kirsten said.
"He was just curious about everything. He could be strongly opinionated, but he could change his mind after he listened. It made him a good politician."
Albrecht attended the University of Minnesota, graduating with a degree in agricultural engineering. He took a break earlier in his studies to join the Navy and loved to talk about his adventures at Treasure Island in San Francisco and his work on the submarines.
He played his tuba in the Navy Band and continued with the musical hobby in community bands in Mankato in later years. Albrecht taught civil engineering at the North Mankato Vocational School.
In the mid-1960s he and Jan purchased a previously unfarmed plot of land overlooking the Minnesota River Valley, above the Judson Bottom Road outside of North Mankato. There they built a house and developed Albrecht’s Vegetables, a produce business that grew to 100 acres.
"As kids we all had to work hard," Liz said. "He was fair and taught us to work hard and I appreciate it. We played hard, too."
He also hired numerous neighborhood kids to work on the vegetable farm, with produce and pumpkins sold to stores all over southern Minnesota.
"A lot of the neighborhood kids really appreciate what he taught them. He was kind of their second dad," Liz said.
The vegetable farm precluded taking longer summer vacations, but Albrecht would load the family in the car on Sundays, head to Dinkytown and see old movies. "That was our Sunday treat," Liz said.
Streetcar desires
While he was most fond of his vegetable farm, restoring streetcars topped the list of hobbies.
"He was always real interested in railroads and trains and he remembered riding on streetcars at the U of M," Kirsten said.
Albrecht had a wood and metal shop and began building parts to help restore streetcars at the Minnesota Streetcar Museum, which owns a fleet of eight historic streetcars that are available for public rides in Minneapolis and Excelsior.
Some of the old streetcars had been burned with their skeletons dumped in a lake. Volunteers spent years salvaging and painstakingly restoring them. While Albrecht worked on many of them, his pride and joy was the Winona No. 10 car, which he put years of work into, up until he was unable to help a few years ago.
"They commissioned (Winona No. 10) about three years ago and he was the guest of honor," Liz said.
Albrecht often motored the streetcars and he and his wife created an event where people road the streetcars and at the end of the run picked out pumpkins grown on the Albrecht farm to take home with them. The event continues today.
Albrecht's ashes will be buried at Fort Snelling, next to those of his wife.
On Labor Day, his memorial service will take place at Excelsior where some of the streetcars he helped restore will be on display.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.