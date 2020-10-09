NEW ULM — An annual heritage festival continues today in New Ulm, but there’s also been a marked decrease in the amount of exuberance in town, since George Glotzbach’s not here this year to promote the town’s German history, beer and polka music.
“It’s not a typical Oktoberfest and it’s not normal for George to not be here. We sure do miss him,” said Jenny Eckstein, vice president of the town’s chamber of commerce.
Glotzbach died Sept. 15. He was 89.
His unabashed love for New Ulm and his whole-hearted enthusiasm for opportunities to wear leiderhosen and to “sprech Deutsch” are legendary in the Brown County town founded by European immigrants.
Sharon Glotzbach said her husband, a retired insurance company executive, strived to research and preserve his hometown’s connection to Germany.
“He did everything he could to keep New Ulm strong in knowing its history.”
George left New Ulm when he was a young teen and finished high school at St. Thomas Military Academy. A Korean War veteran, he also served at air bases in New Mexico and Alaska.
Throughout the decades when he lived away from New Ulm, he kept in touch with its residents. He apparently didn’t lose sight of his German heritage while away from New Ulm. When he retired from the insurance business, he moved to Santa Fe, where he originated that area’s first Oktoberfest.
George was working in Baltimore when he found out Brown County Historical Society was lacking in works by New Ulm’s most famous native. A short time later, he began notifying BCHS research librarian Darla Gebhard about his Baltimore discoveries of art by Wanda Gag.
Over the years, the Glotzbachs gave more than 2,500 artifacts to the Historical Society and Wanda Gag House Association.
“When George called me (in 2003) to say he was moving back to New Ulm; he said he would land on his feet, join things and become active,” said Gebhard, who described her friend as a “joiner and a creator.
“....and he became one of the biggest promoters of New Ulm I’ve ever met.”
George co-founded the Hermann Monument Society in 2006, was Festmeister at Heritage Fest in 2005, served on Hermann’s Victory Committee in 2009 and as grand marshal of the Bavarian Blast Parade in 2016.
A longtime official of the Oktoberfest Germanic American Day Parade, he participated in the German-Bohemian Heritage Society, the Stammtisch Society and many of New Ulm’s civic and historical organizations.
Harvey Stadick said George had overheard plans by New Ulm residents about five years ago. They wanted to find a restaurant where they could meet and practice their German speaking skills.
“Of course, we would have had to use English to place our orders. George spoke up to say ‘Let’s form a club.”
Soon New Ulm had a Deutsche Sprach Klub.
“He was an insurance salesman, he wasn’t pushy, but he was a salesman,” Stadick said.
Gephard said George was a regular in the museum’s research rooms. His German heritage research projects put him in contact with people with similar interests throughout the country.
George was keen on the placement of markers for visitors to read and find out more about Brown County history.
“I’m sure he’s in heaven now, walking around and saying “this place needs a plaque,” Gebhard joked.
Sharon said her husband’s enthusiasm gained him many awards.
“The one he was most proud of was the friendship award from the Republic of Germany.”
George, who’d traveled to Germany many times, apparently did not harshly judge people who didn’t have a knack for the Deutsch language.
“Myself, I don’t speak German,” Sharon said.
