MANKATO — About a year ago, Shirley Higginbotham stopped by Blue Earth County Library to greet its new director of library services.
“She came in with her caretaker (a granddaughter), introduced herself and then said she was excited to see a woman in the position again,” Kelly McBride said, describing her meeting with the retired director of Mankato's library.
Higginbotham died Tuesday at her home. The former director of Minnesota Valley Regional Library was 88.
Her legacy included overseeing the library's move in the late 1970s from the Carnegie building on Broad Street to its current location at 100 E. Main St.
During her 25-year career in Mankato, Higginbotham also advised several smaller libraries in the region and was a witness to the rapid changes in technology to serve patrons.
Higginbotham was a young wife and the mother of three when she'd decided to return to college in the late 1960s. After earning her master's degree, she was a librarian for a junior high school in Denver.
She started at the Mankato library a few months after moving to Mankato in 1970, when her husband, Jack, accepted a job with Hubbard Milling. She was hired as an assistant to Marvin Melick, who held the library's top position at the time.
Melick had been looking to hire a young man just out of college, Higginbotham told The Free Press in 1989.
"He decided a middle-age woman was better than nothing," she said jokingly.
Under Melick's tutelage, Higginbotham learned the ropes of managing a $500,000 budget and how to hire and fire.
When her boss retired in 1980, Higginbotham was named Minnesota Valley Regional Library's first female director.
"Shirley was tough but fair," said her former assistant director, Jim Weikum, the executive director of Arrowhead Library System in Mountain Iron.
"I was a young guy when I was hired in 1981. We got along really well and we became good friends.
"She could come across as stern, but I never found her to be unreasonable. At that time, society was heavily dominated by men — women had act tough."
While Higginbotham shared her administrative skills on to her library staff, her love of reading was passed down to the younger generations of her family — and to members of her church.
Granddaughters Abby, Callie and Britta say they, along with most of Higginbotham's other descendants, are all big readers.
"She always had a book in her hand," Britta said, then added that her grandmother said the best part of working at the library with Melick was the days when new books arrived.
The duo relished opening up the boxes of books and reading a bit from each new addition for the library's shelves.
After her retirement in 1996, Higginbotham kept busy as a community volunteer. She was a recipient of the YWCA's Women of Distinction award.
She found a way to share her love of reading and books by expanding and organizing her church's library.
Director McBride recalled her first visit to First Presbyterian's library recently. It's shelves are filled with Higginbotham's book picks.
"It's well-organized and well-stocked with quite an array of materials. The diversity of the selections is impressive."
Higginbotham's granddaughters said she preferred the tactile feel of a book over using an e-reader and would tease her husband when he used a Kindle.
She talked about her passion for reading in the 1989 Free Press story.
"There's an irony in library work ... that when you get into administration, you're managing instead of working with books," Higginbotham said in the 1989 interview.
