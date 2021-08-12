Joe Hogan had a towering stature as a psychologist and educator of school counselors. And his good nature drew a legion of admirers throughout his long life.
Katie Ojanpa, who spent her career as a guidance counselor at Mankato East High School, said Hogan was a giant in the field.
“He’s one of the most influential people in my life and in the lives of a lot of counselors across the state.”
Hogan was a licensed psychologist for 30 years, serving in private practice and consulting with school districts. He was an instructor at the University of Minnesota for three years, then transferred to Mankato State College in 1964 as a professor in educational psychology. He was chair of the counseling and student personnel department, retiring in 1993.
“He had just such an unconditional and positive regards for everyone,” Ojanpa said. “He was so kind and recognized the good in everyone. He was just a quiet cheerleader.”
Hogan, 99, of North Mankato, died Aug. 7 at Birchwood Cottages in North Mankato, where he’d moved in May, living independently at his home until then.
“We have pictures of him cleaning leaves off the roof of the family cabin by Nisswa when he was in his 90s,” said granddaughter Laura McNamara.
There’s a family joke summing up Hogan’s young-at-heart attitude. He was still doing volunteer driving for VINE late in his life. “He got a call from someone and told them, ‘I’m busy, I’m driving an old guy to a doctor’s appointment,’” McNamara recalls. “The guy was in his 70s and grandpa was in his 90s.”
Awesome guy
Hogan’s son, Joe D., said his dad and mom, Barbara, bought a cabin on Lower Cullen Lake near Nisswa in the 1960s that became the center of family get-togethers.
“He was an awesome guy. He always had time for you. When I was a kid, we did a lot of fishing up north. And I’d want to fish all day and he’d go for it. We’d pack the cooler with pop and sandwiches,” Joe D. said. “He was a wonderful person.”
Hogan suffered plenty of losses, including the death of two of his sons and then his wife three years ago.
“He grieved terribly,” Ojanpa said. “But he had grace and resiliency.”
After his wife died, he found added comfort in the company of his beloved rescue dog, Gus.
“When it was 20-below zero, he’d still walk Gus twice a day,” McNamara said.
Gus, just 8 years old, died last year of stomach cancer. “That hit him hard,” his son said.
Hogan also had a deep love for the Mankato Lifelong Learners group, which hosts a variety of educational events for seniors. He promoted the organization relentlessly, becoming a frequent presence at The Free Press where he’d update the newspaper on upcoming classes and events.
Ojanpa said she met Hogan once or twice a month for lunch at the Wagon Wheel, and his joy in promoting the organization was always a topic. “He’d always talk about going down to The Free Press for Lifelong Learners,” she said.
She occasionally reached out to Hogan to get advice on some issue she was facing as a counselor. “But he wouldn’t give you advice about what to do. He’d always lead you to the answer.”
Hogan’s sense of humor was also strong. When Ojanpa was named Minnesota School Guidance Counselor of the Year, she got a note from Hogan. “It said, ‘I guess you were taught well.’”
His granddaughter said he wasn’t so much of a joke teller as an observer. “He was a witty old man. More of the ironies he would point out.”
Hogan was born in Minneapolis and served in the U.S. Army Air Forces for three years during World War II. Following his service, he went to the U of M and eventually earned his master’s and Ph.D.
He was selected as Counselor Educator of the Year, given the Distinguished Service Award from the Minnesota Association of Counseling and Development and was selected as a Connector to Success from the Minnesota School Counselors Association.
